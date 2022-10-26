Evening Reading - October 26, 2022

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 26!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Let that sink in...

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The sink has been let in.

Quality commentary

Was watching a Japanese VHS on Turbo Outrun and I absolutely love the emcee's audio commentary pic.twitter.com/KUdsNJIUui — ColonelSandwich (@SandwichColonel) October 26, 2022

"I don't know either, I'm just your narrator."

Staples logo reveal

was just reminded of the staples logo reveal pic.twitter.com/dqnHPqdWqI — em 🏳️‍⚧️🍂 (@cooIboobs) October 25, 2022

I mean, sure, that's one way to announce your new logo.

Rage

pic.twitter.com/Rv6yfWw2rf — Images That Could Be Album Covers (@ImagesAlbum) October 25, 2022

Despite all my rage, I'm still just a storage.

Greavard

A wild Greavard appeared! Had to make a quick animation for the spooky pup! pic.twitter.com/IHFY8F9Ko6 — Sindorman: commissions are open! (@sindorman) October 25, 2022

The nostalgia levels are off the charts with this one.

Matt Smith

The last scene in the #HouseOfTheDragon finale was essentially created by Matt Smith.



“it was Matt Smith, in a turn of fucking genius, who offered the idea that Daemon should give Rhaenyra the news while we're both walking away from camera, towards the fireplace.” pic.twitter.com/Tz9hK4AtPc — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 24, 2022

House of the Dragon was amazing and if you haven't checked it out, I definitely recommend it.

Mushroom Ditto

Shut up and take my money.

Duck drummer

pic.twitter.com/hsaxLqHYun — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) October 25, 2022

Now that's what I call talent!

Cyber Man or Padre

Before you lie two paths... pic.twitter.com/TRnpai2WgB — Full Moon Jess 💪🐺🌕 (@JessPendley) October 23, 2022

Choose wisely.

Legend

Tiny, but mighty.

Frog game

Breed and collect frogs in Kamaeru! "Your mission as a carbon farmer and frog protector is to restore drained wetlands to their former glory. This will allow you to practice paludiculture, the culture of wetlands!" pic.twitter.com/h95fZUJmzE — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) October 21, 2022

You had me at frogs.

John Carpenter

"Send me money."

Epic Games' dead MOBA Paragon is being brought back by another studio

Epic Games has granted South Korean studio Netmarble permission to use all of its former Paragon assets including its name in the development of a new title, Paragon: The Overprime. The game is described as a "free team-based TPS Action MOBA" that'll operate as a live service game. For more on Paragon: The Overprime, check out the game's listing on the Epic Games Store.

Movie clips

Wanted to share a few clips that I like starting with Orlando Jones as an AI that remembers everything from the 2002 adaptation of The Time Machine. The film is one of my all-time faves, I highly recommend it especially if you like a good sci-fi adventure.

Langoliers

This remains one of the most unintentionally hilarious (and bizarre) King adaptations I've seen next to the likes of Maximum Overdrive. The film and its bad CGI meatball monsters never fail to make me laugh.

... this goes to 11

The entire scene is pure 11 out of 10 comedy gold.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 26 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My fluffy boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet you should, it's free and full of adorable pet pics including his!

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!