Evening Reading - October 26, 2022

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it's time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Callisto Protocol is carving its own path of sci-fi horror
- CD Projekt confirms The Witcher remake in development in Unreal Engine 5
- Street Fighter 6 may not come out till after March 2023
- Apple products will adopt USB-C charging in compliance with EU law
- Google says crypto bear market is partially to blame for ad revenue woes
- Rocksteady studio heads Sefton Hill & Jamie Walker leave the developer
- Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call here
- Sony collaborating with PSS Visual Arts and Naughty Dog on new AAA game
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has passed its 'Alpha milestone'
- Oculus Cofounder Palmer Luckey says Meta's Horizon Worlds 'is terrible today'
- Hideo Kojima says his next game is 'almost like a new medium'
- ShackStream: Retail Therapy ep.15 - Bustin' makes us feel good
- Mobileye (MBLY) shares jump 30% on IPO's market debut
- Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss on EPS
- Facebook Reality Labs lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022
- Ford and VW backed Argo AI autonomous vehicle project is shutting down
- Facebook (META) confirms next Quest HMD consumer model will be revealed in 2023
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 253
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Let that sink in...
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
The sink has been let in.
Quality commentary
Was watching a Japanese VHS on Turbo Outrun and I absolutely love the emcee's audio commentary pic.twitter.com/KUdsNJIUui— ColonelSandwich (@SandwichColonel) October 26, 2022
"I don't know either, I'm just your narrator."
Staples logo reveal
was just reminded of the staples logo reveal pic.twitter.com/dqnHPqdWqI— em 🏳️⚧️🍂 (@cooIboobs) October 25, 2022
I mean, sure, that's one way to announce your new logo.
Rage
October 25, 2022
Despite all my rage, I'm still just a storage.
Greavard
A wild Greavard appeared! Had to make a quick animation for the spooky pup! pic.twitter.com/IHFY8F9Ko6— Sindorman: commissions are open! (@sindorman) October 25, 2022
The nostalgia levels are off the charts with this one.
Matt Smith
The last scene in the #HouseOfTheDragon finale was essentially created by Matt Smith.— out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 24, 2022
“it was Matt Smith, in a turn of fucking genius, who offered the idea that Daemon should give Rhaenyra the news while we're both walking away from camera, towards the fireplace.” pic.twitter.com/Tz9hK4AtPc
House of the Dragon was amazing and if you haven't checked it out, I definitely recommend it.
Mushroom Ditto
mushroom ditto 🍄 pic.twitter.com/4lVe4nqYJM— makeshift 🎃 (@_makeshiftwings) October 25, 2022
Shut up and take my money.
Duck drummer
October 25, 2022
Now that's what I call talent!
Cyber Man or Padre
Before you lie two paths... pic.twitter.com/TRnpai2WgB— Full Moon Jess 💪🐺🌕 (@JessPendley) October 23, 2022
Choose wisely.
Legend
Absolutely Ledge. The ending... pic.twitter.com/yG1sbQ5IeD— N̶o̶t̶ Weary (@ItsWeary) October 20, 2022
Tiny, but mighty.
Frog game
Breed and collect frogs in Kamaeru! "Your mission as a carbon farmer and frog protector is to restore drained wetlands to their former glory. This will allow you to practice paludiculture, the culture of wetlands!" pic.twitter.com/h95fZUJmzE— Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) October 21, 2022
You had me at frogs.
John Carpenter
October 19, 2022
"Send me money."
Epic Games' dead MOBA Paragon is being brought back by another studio
Epic Games has granted South Korean studio Netmarble permission to use all of its former Paragon assets including its name in the development of a new title, Paragon: The Overprime. The game is described as a "free team-based TPS Action MOBA" that'll operate as a live service game. For more on Paragon: The Overprime, check out the game's listing on the Epic Games Store.
Movie clips
Wanted to share a few clips that I like starting with Orlando Jones as an AI that remembers everything from the 2002 adaptation of The Time Machine. The film is one of my all-time faves, I highly recommend it especially if you like a good sci-fi adventure.
Langoliers
This remains one of the most unintentionally hilarious (and bizarre) King adaptations I've seen next to the likes of Maximum Overdrive. The film and its bad CGI meatball monsters never fail to make me laugh.
... this goes to 11
The entire scene is pure 11 out of 10 comedy gold.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 26 to a close.

October 26, 2022
That drumming duck made me realize I forgot to take a edible, and that little kid Samurai was on Britain's Got Talent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUEX1Ar5Hqg (2 and a half minutes)
I enjoy the new version of Time Machine I'm sure more than is average as well. But can you place a particular reason why? I love the way it plays with the terrain and the effects used. I loved the vignettes as he stops at points in the future. I think I forget most of the rest of the movie though, just that he saves the girl who helps him and I think her daughter?
Also, I choose padre. Keanu does a better job in that movie, he just does.