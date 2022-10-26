Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - October 26, 2022

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy a fun assortment of finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
4

It is Wednesday once more, my friends, which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 26!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Let that sink in...

The sink has been let in. 

Quality commentary

"I don't know either, I'm just your narrator." 

Staples logo reveal

I mean, sure, that's one way to announce your new logo.

Rage

Despite all my rage, I'm still just a storage. 

Greavard

The nostalgia levels are off the charts with this one.

Matt Smith

House of the Dragon was amazing and if you haven't checked it out, I definitely recommend it. 

Mushroom Ditto

Shut up and take my money.

Duck drummer

Now that's what I call talent! 

Cyber Man or Padre

Choose wisely.

Legend

Tiny, but mighty.

Frog game

You had me at frogs.

John Carpenter

"Send me money." 

Epic Games' dead MOBA Paragon is being brought back by another studio

Image from Paragon: The Overprime showing a cyborg/angel character flying around
© Netmarble

Epic Games has granted South Korean studio Netmarble permission to use all of its former Paragon assets including its name in the development of a new title, Paragon: The Overprime. The game is described as a "free team-based TPS Action MOBA" that'll operate as a live service game. For more on Paragon: The Overprime, check out the game's listing on the Epic Games Store

Movie clips

Wanted to share a few clips that I like starting with Orlando Jones as an AI that remembers everything from the 2002 adaptation of The Time Machine. The film is one of my all-time faves, I highly recommend it especially if you like a good sci-fi adventure.

Langoliers

This remains one of the most unintentionally hilarious (and bizarre) King adaptations I've seen next to the likes of Maximum Overdrive. The film and its bad CGI meatball monsters never fail to make me laugh.

... this goes to 11

The entire scene is pure 11 out of 10 comedy gold. 

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 26 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back showing his fluffy tummy and paws
My fluffy boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet you should, it's free and full of adorable pet pics including his!

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 26, 2022 8:55 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 26, 2022

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 26, 2022 9:03 PM

      lol that Staples logo reveal

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 26, 2022 9:23 PM

      That drumming duck made me realize I forgot to take a edible, and that little kid Samurai was on Britain's Got Talent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUEX1Ar5Hqg (2 and a half minutes)

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 26, 2022 9:34 PM

      lol @ Langoliers clip, I guess Australia is always safe

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 26, 2022 9:40 PM

        Holy shit I even missed the Langoliers clip. Love that thing when it first aired. Was cool seeing a deranged Balkey.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 26, 2022 9:42 PM

          I got tired of looking at his tongue in close-up

      • Rodeoclash legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 26, 2022 10:20 PM

        You know, people shit on that movie but when I watched it when I was about, I dunno, 12 or something, I fucking loved it.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 26, 2022 9:39 PM

      I enjoy the new version of Time Machine I'm sure more than is average as well. But can you place a particular reason why? I love the way it plays with the terrain and the effects used. I loved the vignettes as he stops at points in the future. I think I forget most of the rest of the movie though, just that he saves the girl who helps him and I think her daughter?

      Also, I choose padre. Keanu does a better job in that movie, he just does.

