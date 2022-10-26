Facebook (META) confirms next Quest HMD consumer model will be revealed in 2023 Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in Meta's Q3 2022 earnings results and conference call that the next consumer-oriented Meta Quest HMD is in development.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is spending a lot of money on virtual reality hardware and software development on a level that no one else is matching. That includes continuing to improve the Meta Quest VR headset line. The Meta Quest 2 has been quite popular and the business and development-focused Meta Quest Pro just launched, but Facebook Reality Labs is already working on the next Quest HMD, and it sounds like a potential "Meta Quest 3" could not only make an appearance, but also launch sometime in 2023.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared some details about the next Meta Quest HMD in Meta’s Q3 2022 earnings results on October 26, 2022. In relation to Meta and Facebook Reality Labs (which lost $3.67 billion during Q3 2022), Mark Zuckerberg spoke briefly to the existence of a new Meta Quest model in development. This would be a consumer-oriented headset like the Meta Quest 2. Specifically, Zuckerberg shared that he expects cost of revenue at the company to accelerate over the coming year, “driven by infrastructure-related expenses and, to a lesser extent, Reality Labs hardware costs driven by the launch of our next generation of our consumer Quest headset later next year.”

The Meta Quest Pro was a business-oriented virtual reality headset released in October 2022, but Mark Zuckerberg claims there's a consumer-focused model, or perhaps "Meta Quest 3" in development for 2023.

Source: Meta

Zuckerberg repeated mention of the supposedly upcoming new Meta Quest HMD during the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 conference call. It was there that Zuckerberg not only shared once again that the new Meta Quest model is not only expected to be unveiled, but will launch as well.

The Meta Quest 2 has been a highly popular bit of hardware for Facebook. Despite being forced to raise the price of the original headset by around $100 to combat the cost of inflation, Zuckerberg and Meta have continued to insist that the standalone VR headset has served to be a popular and lucrative product in Meta’s catalog of hardware and services.

So it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before we get to see exactly what the next consumer-centered Meta Quest HMD will be. Stay tuned as we await further details and official release going into 2023.