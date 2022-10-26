Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call here Tune in to the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call to hear how the company behind the Meta Quest Pro has performed.

The latest company off the ranks and ready to share its earnings report is Meta, the company behind products like Facebook. It’s been a packed quarter for the Meta, so it should be interesting to hear how it has performed in Q3 2022. You can listen to the Facebook (META) earnings report right here on Shacknews.

Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call start time is set for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch embed below, by joining us directly over on Twitch, or via META’s webcast. There will also be a VOD made available and embedded within this article once the call has concluded. Before the stream, take a look at Earnings Whispers for an estimate of share price movement.

As mentioned above, it’s been a busy quarter for META. Since its Q2 2022 earnings call, the company has shutdown the Facebook Gaming app while also revealing its Horizon Worlds Metaverse title. Users who want to dabble in Horizon Worlds might be interested in the Meta Quest Pro, the company’s most advanced VR headset to date.

It was also reported that Facebook walked away from a $110 million Park Ave lease. With new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley, the company no longer required the space. While one contract fell through, another deal looks to have been struck between Facebook and Qualcomm. The two have signed a multi-year deal to make custom VR chips for Facebook’s metaverse experience.

When the META Q3 2022 earnings call ends you’ll find breakouts and highlights from the call on our Facebook and META topic pages. There are more earnings calls coming up this week, so keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep our finger on the pulse.