Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call here

Tune in to the Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call to hear how the company behind the Meta Quest Pro has performed.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Meta
1

The latest company off the ranks and ready to share its earnings report is Meta, the company behind products like Facebook. It’s been a packed quarter for the Meta, so it should be interesting to hear how it has performed in Q3 2022. You can listen to the Facebook (META) earnings report right here on Shacknews.

Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Facebook (META) Q3 2022 earnings call start time is set for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch embed below, by joining us directly over on Twitch, or via META’s webcast. There will also be a VOD made available and embedded within this article once the call has concluded. Before the stream, take a look at Earnings Whispers for an estimate of share price movement.

As mentioned above, it’s been a busy quarter for META. Since its Q2 2022 earnings call, the company has shutdown the Facebook Gaming app while also revealing its Horizon Worlds Metaverse title. Users who want to dabble in Horizon Worlds might be interested in the Meta Quest Pro, the company’s most advanced VR headset to date.

It was also reported that Facebook walked away from a $110 million Park Ave lease. With new offices at Hudson Yards and Farley, the company no longer required the space. While one contract fell through, another deal looks to have been struck between Facebook and Qualcomm. The two have signed a multi-year deal to make custom VR chips for Facebook’s metaverse experience.

When the META Q3 2022 earnings call ends you’ll find breakouts and highlights from the call on our Facebook and META topic pages. There are more earnings calls coming up this week, so keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep our finger on the pulse.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola