Facebook Gaming standalone app shutting down

Facebook Gaming features and data will be migrated over to the main Facebook app as Meta ends support for the Facebook Gaming app in October.
TJ Denzer
Image via Facebook Gaming
2

For quite a few years now, Facebook Gaming has served as Meta’s competitive corner to other video game streaming platforms such as YouTube and Twitch, and it has even been picking up viewers month by month for the most part. An upcoming move might be cause for concern from Meta and the future of Facebook Gaming though. The Facebook Gaming standalone app is being shut down and removed from app stores in the coming months. Data and features will allegedly be migrated back to the main Facebook app.

Facebook Gaming announced the ending of support for its app in a post sent out to various users, as shared by Twitch streamer Gothalion. According to the post, the Facebook Gaming app will be shut down and removed from iOS and Android stores on October 28, 2022.

The message from the Facebook Gaming team describing its intention to shut down and remove the Facebook Gaming standalone app from service and download.
The Facebook Gaming team explained in its message that the app would be removed from iOS and Android and shut down on October 28. Features will seemingly be migrated to the main Facebook app.
Source: Facebook Gaming

“After this date, the app will no longer work,” the post states of the October 28 discontinuation date.

And so, it sounds like Facebook Gaming’s features are being consolidated into the main Facebook app. With Meta’s focus on designing for the VR space and metaverse experiences within it, it may be the company’s intention to pull resources from other departments. Nonetheless, it seems Facebook Gaming’s functionality may survive on in the main Facebook. As we move towards the October shutdown date, stay tuned for more updates and details.

