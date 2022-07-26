Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August
Meta has announced that the Quest 2 VR headset will soon see a price hike.
The Meta Quest 2 is one of the biggest competitors in the VR space. Owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) the product was launched as the Oculus Quest 2 in 2020 prior to having its name changed. One of the biggest draws of the device has been its $299 USD price point (128 GB model), which made it one of the most affordable options for those looking to get into VR. Now, the Meta Quest 2 will be receiving a $100 USD price increase to both of its models, Meta has announced.
Meta announced the price increase to the Quest 2 VR headsets in a news release on its website today. This August, the 128 GB model will go from $299 USD to $399 USD. The 256 GB model will move from $399 USD to $499 USD. The company explains that this decision is “a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices.”
In an attempt to soften the blow, new Meta Quest 2 purchasers will receive Beat Saber for free for a limited time. Those that purchase a Quest 2 headset between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, will be able to redeem a copy of Beat Saber so long as they activate the device by January 31, 2023. Beat Saber is arguably the most celebrated VR rhythm game and is consistently a top seller across VR storefronts.
If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Meta Quest 2, you’ve got just under a week until the product begins to switch over to its increased pricing. The Meta Quest 2 launched in 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2, and we here at Shacknews were quite fond of it. It will be interesting to see if and how the new price increase impacts Meta’s VR plans in the future.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August
-
Want a Quest 2 headset?
Meta is adjusting the price by $100.
https://twitter.com/MetaQuestVR/status/1551975828442910720
Adjusting...up, not down.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As someone who owns both I'd say it's a pretty big difference depending on how you're planning to use it. If you have strong 802.11ac or ax wifi and want to play wireless, Quest2 is a huge improvement when it comes to freedom. If you are wanting to play wired, you'll still get higher resolution and FOV with quest2 but you'll get better image quality with a Valve Index/Rift S/Vive Pro due to lack of image compression (Quest2 link cable compresses image despite being directly connected)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Carmack on the price hike:
https://twitter.com/id_aa_carmack/status/1552016284656746496
-
-
-
^^^This. The only thing that could possibly compete on pricing anytime in the future would be a US release of the Pico Neo 4, but even if that happens it wouldn't be anytime soon period. It's a great piece of hardware and totally worth it at the current price (and new one tbqh), especially if the main thing holding you back from using your Rift was the wires.
-
-
-
-
-