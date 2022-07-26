Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August Meta has announced that the Quest 2 VR headset will soon see a price hike.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the biggest competitors in the VR space. Owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) the product was launched as the Oculus Quest 2 in 2020 prior to having its name changed. One of the biggest draws of the device has been its $299 USD price point (128 GB model), which made it one of the most affordable options for those looking to get into VR. Now, the Meta Quest 2 will be receiving a $100 USD price increase to both of its models, Meta has announced.

Meta announced the price increase to the Quest 2 VR headsets in a news release on its website today. This August, the 128 GB model will go from $299 USD to $399 USD. The 256 GB model will move from $399 USD to $499 USD. The company explains that this decision is “a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices.”

The Meta Quest 2 was released in October 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2.

Source: Meta

In an attempt to soften the blow, new Meta Quest 2 purchasers will receive Beat Saber for free for a limited time. Those that purchase a Quest 2 headset between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, will be able to redeem a copy of Beat Saber so long as they activate the device by January 31, 2023. Beat Saber is arguably the most celebrated VR rhythm game and is consistently a top seller across VR storefronts.

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Meta Quest 2, you’ve got just under a week until the product begins to switch over to its increased pricing. The Meta Quest 2 launched in 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2, and we here at Shacknews were quite fond of it. It will be interesting to see if and how the new price increase impacts Meta’s VR plans in the future.