Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August

Meta has announced that the Quest 2 VR headset will soon see a price hike.
Donovan Erskine
Meta
The Meta Quest 2 is one of the biggest competitors in the VR space. Owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) the product was launched as the Oculus Quest 2 in 2020 prior to having its name changed. One of the biggest draws of the device has been its $299 USD price point (128 GB model), which made it one of the most affordable options for those looking to get into VR. Now, the Meta Quest 2 will be receiving a $100 USD price increase to both of its models, Meta has announced.

Meta announced the price increase to the Quest 2 VR headsets in a news release on its website today. This August, the 128 GB model will go from $299 USD to $399 USD. The 256 GB model will move from $399 USD to $499 USD. The company explains that this decision is “a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices.”

An Oculus VR headset and controllers on a table
The Meta Quest 2 was released in October 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2.
Source: Meta

In an attempt to soften the blow, new Meta Quest 2 purchasers will receive Beat Saber for free for a limited time. Those that purchase a Quest 2 headset between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, will be able to redeem a copy of Beat Saber so long as they activate the device by January 31, 2023. Beat Saber is arguably the most celebrated VR rhythm game and is consistently a top seller across VR storefronts.

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Meta Quest 2, you’ve got just under a week until the product begins to switch over to its increased pricing. The Meta Quest 2 launched in 2020 as the Oculus Quest 2, and we here at Shacknews were quite fond of it. It will be interesting to see if and how the new price increase impacts Meta’s VR plans in the future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2022 10:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 11:36 AM

      Want a Quest 2 headset?

      Meta is adjusting the price by $100.

      https://twitter.com/MetaQuestVR/status/1551975828442910720

      Adjusting...up, not down.

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:37 AM

        That will surely get more people to try it!

      • sergeon legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:48 AM

        This is good for VR. Few understand.

      • afty legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:48 AM

        My Quest 2 just appreciated!

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:54 AM

        I wonder about the consoles now. Sony is supposedly releasing a new model soon that is cheaper to manufacture.

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 11:58 AM

        Dang, got one just in time

      • Amigroe
        reply
        July 26, 2022 12:03 PM

        lol I literally bought one 17 days ago.

      • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 12:11 PM

        Quest 2 vs. origin Rift: Big difference or not worth the money?

        • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 12:21 PM

          As someone who owns both I'd say it's a pretty big difference depending on how you're planning to use it. If you have strong 802.11ac or ax wifi and want to play wireless, Quest2 is a huge improvement when it comes to freedom. If you are wanting to play wired, you'll still get higher resolution and FOV with quest2 but you'll get better image quality with a Valve Index/Rift S/Vive Pro due to lack of image compression (Quest2 link cable compresses image despite being directly connected)

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 2:02 PM

          Big difference. Wireless alone is a huge difference but the Quest 2 has a lot better screen. Like makes text readable kind of different.

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 12:16 PM

      It could be a good thing for consumer VR in the long run by making competitors less hesitant to release higher-powered, more expensive HMDs, but I imagine the blowback from this is going to be pretty big.

    • R.Cade legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 26, 2022 12:27 PM

      I was thinking about get a 2nd one for some multiplayer games, wasn't there a 64g option for $250 at one point?

    • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 12:35 PM

      Can valve update their headset or announce that the new ps vr also works on pc? Half life Alex on ps vr is a no brainer project.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 12:52 PM

      Carmack on the price hike:

      https://twitter.com/id_aa_carmack/status/1552016284656746496

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 12:57 PM

        I want to know what he's currently working on. He's obviously busy on something, but those that know aren't ready to share until he does.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 12:58 PM

          Wasn’t he working on general artificial intelligence? I think that’s his main focus now.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 26, 2022 12:59 PM

            got that mixed up it’s actually artificial general intelligence AGI

            • Upstaged mercury mega
              reply
              July 26, 2022 1:01 PM

              Whatever it is I'm ready for one of his patented deep dive lectures where he explains everything, and while I only understand a fraction of it, I'm engrossed.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 4:00 PM

      Is there any point to get one now while it’s this price? I have a rift S I don’t use because of wires.

      Was waiting for something better.

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 4:21 PM

        Yes. Absolutely. Amazing standalone headset to this day. And with airlink/virtual desktop and a good Wi-Fi six router, it is a fucking killer deal.

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 26, 2022 5:09 PM

          ^^^This. The only thing that could possibly compete on pricing anytime in the future would be a US release of the Pico Neo 4, but even if that happens it wouldn't be anytime soon period. It's a great piece of hardware and totally worth it at the current price (and new one tbqh), especially if the main thing holding you back from using your Rift was the wires.

    • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 5:00 PM

      They should do that thing that Nvidia did where they release a Quest 2 Ti that’s the same as the Quest 2 but costs more, way better marketing

    • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 5:02 PM

      Quest 2 felt like a great purchase for me, but it also definitely left me feeling like VR desperately needs an OLED or other screen with deep darks.

      • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 5:07 PM

        Ps5 VR2 is supposed to have OLEDs I believe.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 5:22 PM

        The blacks on the original Quest were so good, the Quest 2 is really disappointing in comparison in that regard.

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 5:27 PM

        yeah resolution over oled any day but i want OLED back now that we're at a decent resolution

