Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has passed its 'Alpha milestone' The game is one step closer to completion according to a new development update from the Dragon Age team.

If you’ve been hungry for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf news, you’re in luck as a brand new update on where the game is at development wise was recently shared. In the update, which comes courtesy of BioWare General Manager, Gary McKay, it’s noted that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has passed its “Alpha milestone.” With this, the game can now be experienced by the team in full from its opening scenes to its ending.

In my last blog, back in February, I talked about the next Dragon Age™ game entering the production phase. Well, we’ve come a very long way since then, and the team is incredibly happy to announce a huge step forward in the development of the game you now know as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf™: We have just completed our Alpha milestone!



Up to this point, we’ve been working hard on the various parts of the game, but it’s not until the Alpha milestone that a game all comes together. Now, for the first time, we can experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end. We can see, hear, feel, and play everything as a cohesive experience.

Now that the game’s Alpha milestone has been reached, many will likely be curious as to what’s next for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s development. In the update, examples of what the team are focusing on next are shared. Among these is the note that the team can now turn their sights toward “bringing the visual fidelity to its final form” in addition to iterating on various other gameplay features such as pacing, relationships, and player progression.

Additionally, we can now evaluate the game's pacing, how relationships evolve over time, and the player’s progression, as well as narrative cohesion — essentially how the story comes together. We can take the story we’ve written and see if we’re expressing it well through the characters, dialogue, cinematics, and ultimately, the player’s journey. Now that we have the ability to do a complete playthrough, we can iterate and polish on the things that matter most to our fans.

While specific details about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s story and characters aren’t included in the update as it’s primarily focused on where the team is at development wise, there is one juicy tidbit that fans will likely be happy to hear about. Specifically, the confirmation that players will indeed be able to explore the city of Minrathous.

It’s also exciting to finally be able to bring our fans to parts of the world that we’ve previously hinted at, but never been able to fully explore — like the city of Minrathous, the capital of the Tevinter Empire. We’ve talked about Minrathous in previous games, and now you’ll finally be able to visit! It’s a city built on and fuelled by magic, and the ways in which that has come through in its visual identity, and what that looks like in comparison to previous cities we’ve visited in Dragon Age, are pretty spectacular.

All in all, we’re excited to hear that development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is going well and that the game has passed its Alpha milestone. While we wait to hear more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in the future, be sure to brush up on some of our previous coverage including the initial announcement of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the next game in BioWare’s beloved RPG series.