Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has passed its 'Alpha milestone'

The game is one step closer to completion according to a new development update from the Dragon Age team.
Morgan Shaver
BioWare
If you’ve been hungry for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf news, you’re in luck as a brand new update on where the game is at development wise was recently shared. In the update, which comes courtesy of BioWare General Manager, Gary McKay, it’s noted that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has passed its “Alpha milestone.” With this, the game can now be experienced by the team in full from its opening scenes to its ending.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf promo image showing four characters hiding behind a wall from guards seen in the background
© BioWare

Now that the game’s Alpha milestone has been reached, many will likely be curious as to what’s next for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s development. In the update, examples of what the team are focusing on next are shared. Among these is the note that the team can now turn their sights toward “bringing the visual fidelity to its final form” in addition to iterating on various other gameplay features such as pacing, relationships, and player progression.

While specific details about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s story and characters aren’t included in the update as it’s primarily focused on where the team is at development wise, there is one juicy tidbit that fans will likely be happy to hear about. Specifically, the confirmation that players will indeed be able to explore the city of Minrathous.

All in all, we’re excited to hear that development of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is going well and that the game has passed its Alpha milestone. While we wait to hear more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in the future, be sure to brush up on some of our previous coverage including the initial announcement of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the next game in BioWare’s beloved RPG series.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

