Sony collaborating with PSS Visual Arts and Naughty Dog on new AAA game The collaboration was discovered in a recent job listing for a senior producer role at PlayStation.

In reports from outlets like VGC, it has been revealed that Sony is actively putting together a new development team in collaboration with PSS Visual Arts and Naughty Dog with the intent of making a new AAA title.

The way this information was first uncovered was through a recent job listing for a Senior Producer role at PlayStation. In the listing, it’s specifically noted that Sony is building a new internal game development team and that while the game is currently unannounced, the company has a “clear vision and plan to release.”

Sony PlayStation is building a new internal game development team in partnership with PSS Visual Arts, an award-winning, full-production group, that specializes in Animation, Motion Capture, Cinematics, Art, and Scanning. This is the same world-class team known for its contributions to the Last of Us franchise.



This high visibility project is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog. Though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. Using our existing expertise and premier talent, we will guarantee a high visual quality bar for the game and a compelling experience for our players.

The listing points to the development of a "high visibility project" in collaboration with Naughty Dog, the team behind The Last of Us franchise.



© Naughty Dog

The listing goes on to note that the ideal candidate is one who’s proficient in AAA game production and management, and who already has two or more published AAA titles under their belt. Additionally, the listing is seeking someone who’s been a Senior Producer “during the entire development cycle” on at least one AAA game in the past.

All in all, it’s exciting to hear that Sony is collaborating with PSS Visual Arts and Naughty Dog on a new AAA game, and we look forward to learning more about what this game is in the future. Until then, you can check out the job listing here to learn more (especially if this is a role you’re interested in applying for).

