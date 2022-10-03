Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sony reportedly plans to produce 2 million PSVR2 HMDs by March 2023

The company also plans to increase production and distribution of its PlayStation 5 consoles.
Morgan Shaver
Sony
2

Sony is reportedly planning to manufacture 2 million PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023 according to sources cited by Bloomberg, with production having begun back in September of this year. According to Bloomberg’s sources, Sony has yet to face any significant hardware shortage issues such as those seen with the company’s PlayStation 5 console.

Speaking of which, Bloomberg’s sources also suggest that Sony aims to increase PlayStation 5 production and distribution in early 2023 as well, with hardware supply issues expected to ease around this time. Currently, there’s a lot that remains unknown about Sony’s PSVR 2 including a price point for the headset, price point for PSVR 2 titles like Horizon Call of the Mountain and the VR edition of Resident Evil Village, and an exact release date.

Promo image for Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR 2 showing first-person bow combat with the bow aiming at a Thunderjaw.
The PSVR 2 will feature games like Horizon Call of the Mountain.

© Sony, Guerrilla Games

As for what we do know, the PSVR 2 is being designed from the ground up to make better use of the PS5’s hardware power including offering resolutions up to 4K and HDR output support. It will also use foveated rendering which tracks the user’s vision to adjust the in-game elements rendered at a higher quality, and will feature brand new controllers known as PSV Sense controllers.

Interestingly, Sony has confirmed that the PSVR 2 won’t be backwards compatible, meaning you won’t be able to play original PSVR titles with the new headset. That said, multiple studios are said to be developing VR titles for PSVR 2, while other studios like Tetris Effect developer Enhance have expressed an interest in potentially developing titles for PSVR 2 as well.

For more on PSVR 2, check out some of our previous coverage including the Sony’s initial PSVR 2 announcement, and the PSVR 2 game lineup that’s been revealed thus far.

