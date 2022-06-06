Tetris Effect studio is very interested in making a PSVR 2 game Tetris Effect designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi and further Enhance Games leads expressed a heavy desire to make games on Sony's upcoming VR headset.

Tetris Effect is, in pretty much every form it has come in, a beautiful and entertaining game. It was revealed in 2016 and originally launched in 2018, but saw one of its most interesting debuts in VR with its arrival on Oculus Quest in 2020. It sounds like developer Enhance Games and Tetris Effect designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi want to further explore the VR space too. Recently, the group expressed major interest in designing a game for PS5’s upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

Mizuguchi and further Enhance leads spoke to their desire to design games for the PSVR 2 in a recent interview on Video Games Chronicle. According to Mizuguchi, enthusiasm among the team to build something for the new headset is high.

“I can’t say anything very specific…” Mizuguchi said. “But we are very interested, and we’re thinking about how we can push VR, so we’re very interested in new hardware and how we’re looking to make VR games better. We’re very interested in the PSVR 2.”

Tetris Effect was already a wonderful visual, musical, and gameplay experience and it sounds like Enhance Games wants to further explore VR on the PSVR 2.

Many would likely welcome another Enhance game, and especially a new VR title from the studio, with open arms. Tetris Effect was already a delicious dish of excellence in visuals, gameplay, and music when we reviewed it in 2018. However, it has only gotten better with expansions like the VR version, which immersed us even further in its musical and visual Tetris spectacle. Moreover, Tetris Effect: Connected brought us multiplayer and even further fun ways to play the game. It would seem that a further enhanced port of the game to PS5 and PSVR 2 is not out of the question according to Enhance Games producer Mark McDonald.

“There are still platforms that we’re not out on that we’d like to be,” McDonald stated vaguely. “There might be future platforms that are coming out that we’d like to be on.”

Whether we get more Tetris Effect on PSVR 2, or an entirely new experience from Enhance Games, it sounds like the studio is very interested in making its mark on the new Sony VR headset. Stay tuned as we continue to follow along for further updates and announcements.