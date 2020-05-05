Tetris Effect coming to Oculus Quest VR HMD There's another new way to enjoy Tetris Effect in virtual reality coming soon, and you'll want to add it to your collection.

It looks like Tetris Effect is coming to the Oculus Quest, if a screenshot grabbed by a fan is any indication.

The excellent puzzle game (which is more than a game, it's an experience) showed up on the Oculus store and was summarily yanked down, apparently, after Redditor u/sos49er snagged a screenshot of it on their app switcher cache and store list. While it's been removed from the store since, it certainly looks like we're going to be getting another iteration of the game soon.

Tetris Effect is one of the best games of the last two years, and certainly a bright spot that we need during these bleak times. Even if you dislike the core game of Tetris, this take is such a fresh and colorful one that it's impossible not to put a smile on your face at least once. From the burning flames of an ancient ritual to cosmic dolphins swimming through the air, it's something you absolutely need to take in, especially in VR.

In case you need further convincing why this is actually awesome, just check out our Tetris Effect review courtesy of Asif Khan. He awarded it a 9 out of 10, and here's what he had to say.

"Tetris Effect is the best iteration of the game franchise since the New Tetris on Nintendo 64. The team at Enhance Games took serious risks with gameplay and the payoff is tremendous for gamers. Anyone who loves puzzlers will instantly be drawn in by the new feel of it and folks who are new to the series will be surprised and delighted by the absurd attention to detail found in every corner of this game. Tetris Effect is one of the best games to be released this year, and Tetsuya Mizuguichi's team has truly changed the game for the better. This is the update to Tetris no one knew they needed, but now that we have it, it is impossible to imagine stepping back."

Now let's all hunker down and wait for the official announcement.