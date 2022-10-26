Street Fighter 6 may not come out till after March 2023 SF6 has a 2023 release window, but Capcom said in its Q2 2022 earnings results that it will not have any releases before Resident Evil 4 remake in March.

The world has been chomping at the bit to know when Capcom intends to release Street Fighter 6, but the release date may be further off than expected. Capcom recently shared its Q2 2022 earnings results, and in said results, it was revealed that Capcom only has plans for one major release in the second half of its fiscal year. That would likely be Resident Evil 4 remake, which is coming in March 2023.

Capcom released its Q2 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on October 26, 2022. In said results, Capcom boasted another strong quarter on the back of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and is prepped for strong second half of its fiscal year. However, Capcom also announced that it will only have one major release coming out in the second half of its fiscal year. Given that its fiscal year ends at the end of March and Resident Evil 4 remake comes out on March 24, 2023, that’s likely to be the one, meaning we won’t see Street Fighter 6 launch till at least April 2023.

As Maximilian Dood astutely pieces together, Resident Evil 4 remake's release date and Capcom only putting out one major release in its fiscal 2022 means Street Fighter 6 isn't coming till after April 1, 2023.

Source: Twitter

This may come as a disappointment to a lot of fans who are ready for the next big fighting game. Street Fighter 6 has impressed a lot of players so far, and its beta weekend only served to fuel that fire. It has players so hyped up that they’re still trying to figure out how to play the beta content despite Capcom shutting it down.

That said, it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer to play. If Capcom’s reporting is correct, we won’t see Street Fighter 6 before its current fiscal year ends in March 2023. That’s not to say we won’t see more Street Fighter 6 news in the meantime. Stay tuned for the latest updates and reveals for the game as they become available.