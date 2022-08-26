Evening Reading - August 26, 2022

Greetings, gentlemen and ladies! The end of the week is upon us and that means we're jumping into another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Plus, we have full coverage of the King's Fall raid in Destiny 2, so go check out everything we put out there today!

Around the gaming horn

Something weird is happening in Pokemon GO, just a day ahead of this Saturday's Pokemon GO Fest Finale.

If you missed this week's Nintendo Treehouse streams, here's a look at Splatoon 3's single-player component.

The hunt begins anew. ⚔️



Diablo III Season 27 is now live. pic.twitter.com/itU7tNmqyO — Diablo (@Diablo) August 27, 2022

Lastly, Diablo 3 has kicked off Season 27!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resident Sleeper

‘Resident Evil’ Series Canceled By Netflix After One Season https://t.co/V2XKEv2V4l — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 26, 2022

Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news, which comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release, is not entirely surprising as the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion. Running partly in the shadow of mega genre hit Stranger Things, which was released within the same time frame, Resident Evil debuted at No. 2 with an OK 72.7 million hours viewed. But It did not deliver the big Week 2 bump one would like to see for a new series as word of mouth spreads, raking in 73.3M hours viewed in its second week for a No. 3 finish before dropping precipitously and falling out of the Top 10 after only three weeks. The latest Resident Evil incarnation also logged underwhelming 55% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score.

Well, back to the drawing board. Maybe fourth or fifth time's the charm.

Better Call Kim

Of all the montages I've seen, this is certainly one of them.

Jurassic Tekken

Guys.



If you have never watched the Tekken Anime Movie (1997) here is the summary of it in 40-seconds.



WATCH▶️: https://t.co/JTM756fO9j pic.twitter.com/237bHS9N3u — Steve Scott (@Tasty_Steve) August 26, 2022

Tasty Steve wants to talk about the new Tekken on Netflix, but has to take a moment to discuss a more infamous animated Tekken project from 25 years ago. That was not Good Ass Tekken™.

Rumbleverse Week 3

Checking back in with Iron Galaxy's battle royale.

The Cat Suits are finally available in @Rumbleverse ! Now I can combine this with my founder's pack and finally dress as Karate Cat! pic.twitter.com/R8trsKu1l4 — Adam Heart (@TheKeits) August 26, 2022

Keits just had to make sure they had the furry demographic on lock.

So, I may have stumbled onto some new @Rumbleverse tech last night. After the first long jump, you'll see I land on the edge of the platform, then long jump again, and the 2nd long jump goes like double the distance it should



I'm calling it the TuboTumble for now pic.twitter.com/msptR8K9Bg — TuboWare (@TuboWare) August 26, 2022

The continued evolution of this game and new tech continues to be fascinating.

Tossing books is my favorite thing ever in #Rumbleverse pic.twitter.com/D2zlxfcVjL — SchoolBus (@Sometimes_Fendo) August 26, 2022

Words hurt, man.

And one more...

That's how you make someone feel the BANG!

Nothing but the Hotfix Checking in with Flame Fatales

There's no Hotfix this week, because Flame Fatales is on the air, as the women of Games Done Quick are raising money for Malala Fund. We've had some exciting runs so far and I've spotlighted a few of them above. Saturday is a stacked lineup, one that includes Celeste, some Kaizo Mario, Bayonetta 2, Titanfall 2, and Super Mario All-Stars!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, let's look at Sakurai explaining frames to the layperson.

This week in Shaqnews

Miss u big man pic.twitter.com/2YJ0EzTYCx — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 24, 2022

Let me cut and paste what I said last week.

Even if they had their differences, at the end of the day, it's always going to be Shaq & Kobe.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

If you ever missed CM Punk's UFC career, this should give you an idea of how it went.

Tonight in video game music

Street Fighter has a rich history of great music, so let's take this week to check out today's first look at the tracks for Juri and Kimberly.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this final weekend of August! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!