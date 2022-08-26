Ford Mustang Mach-E prices on the rise due to battery cost increases Be prepared to spend up to $8,000 more on 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E models.

If you’re planning on purchasing a Ford Mustang Mach-E as orders open back up for the 2023 models, be prepared to spend a bit more than you would have in the past. In reports from outlets like CNBC, it’s been revealed that Ford Motors is hiking the prices of its Mustang Mach-E between $3,000 and $8,475 (depending on the model) due to “significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.”

With these increases, the starting prices of the Mustang Mach-E will now range anywhere from $47,000 to $70,000. For lower end models, the increase isn’t too bad, going from $44,000 for the 2022 model to $47,000 for the 2023 model, a difference of $3,000. Buyers looking at higher end models, however, will feel the pain of these price increases more. Back in 2022, higher end models sat around $62,000, while 2023 models are now $8,000 more expensive, sitting around the $70,000 range.

Adding to these costs even further, Ford is increasing shipping charges on all Mach-E models, with shipping increases ranging from $200 to $1,300. The increased prices will go into effect for new Mach-E orders this coming Tuesday when Ford reopens its order banks.

While the news is undoubtedly frustrating for potential buyers, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t the only vehicle to suffer price increases as Ford previously raised the prices of its F-150 Lightning pickup in a similar manner, with the cost of various models increasing anywhere from $6,000 to $8,500. Additionally, Ford isn’t the only manufacturer to raise the prices on electric vehicles like the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning as companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Tesla are all proceeding with price hikes as well.