Ford Mustang Mach-E prices on the rise due to battery cost increases

Be prepared to spend up to $8,000 more on 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E models.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Ford
3

If you’re planning on purchasing a Ford Mustang Mach-E as orders open back up for the 2023 models, be prepared to spend a bit more than you would have in the past. In reports from outlets like CNBC, it’s been revealed that Ford Motors is hiking the prices of its Mustang Mach-E between $3,000 and $8,475 (depending on the model) due to “significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions.”

With these increases, the starting prices of the Mustang Mach-E will now range anywhere from $47,000 to $70,000. For lower end models, the increase isn’t too bad, going from $44,000 for the 2022 model to $47,000 for the 2023 model, a difference of $3,000. Buyers looking at higher end models, however, will feel the pain of these price increases more. Back in 2022, higher end models sat around $62,000, while 2023 models are now $8,000 more expensive, sitting around the $70,000 range.

Side view of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E model in an orange color with black trim and black rims.
© Ford

Adding to these costs even further, Ford is increasing shipping charges on all Mach-E models, with shipping increases ranging from $200 to $1,300. The increased prices will go into effect for new Mach-E orders this coming Tuesday when Ford reopens its order banks.

While the news is undoubtedly frustrating for potential buyers, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t the only vehicle to suffer price increases as Ford previously raised the prices of its F-150 Lightning pickup in a similar manner, with the cost of various models increasing anywhere from $6,000 to $8,500. Additionally, Ford isn’t the only manufacturer to raise the prices on electric vehicles like the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning as companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Tesla are all proceeding with price hikes as well.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

    August 26, 2022 9:50 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Ford Mustang Mach-E prices on the rise due to battery cost increases

      August 26, 2022 10:24 AM

      aw man

      August 26, 2022 11:13 AM

      I'm not in the market for an EV, but this has to be a kick in the nuts to buyers who were looking to convert this year or early next. EVs are already relatively expensive, even with available tax credits.

      August 26, 2022 11:37 AM

      Oof. I think holding off for a few years will be worth it if people are able to wait.

        August 26, 2022 12:06 PM

        yeah, that's what i'm thinking. the price hikes across the board are rough, and EVs are still priced considerably higher than an equivalent ICE car.

        we're so, so close to EVs breaking through to being the default choice most people can make, and the closer we get the more agonizing the wait becomes

