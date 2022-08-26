Nintendo Switch prices will not increase due to inflation In light of the recent global price hike coming to PlayStation 5s, Nintendo reiterated that it has no plans to increase the price of Switch consoles.

It’s been a cruddy week if you’ve been on the hunt for a PlayStation 5 outside of the United States. Recently, the price of the console just went up across various markets including Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Japan. Global inflation was stated to be the core influencer in this decision, but it seems to be one made solely by Sony for now. In a recent correspondence, Nintendo claimed it has no plans to increase the price of Switch consoles alongside Sony and the PS5.

Nintendo shared this statement recently with Video Games Chronicle. In said statement, Nintendo UK echoed a statement shared by President Shuntaro Furukawa during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country,” Furukawa said. “We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.”

Nintendo UK's full statement to Video Games Chronicle reiterated that the company won't raise Nintendo Switch prices due to inflation.

Source: Video Games Chronicle

That is to say, the price of Switch consoles may change, but it won’t be because of inflation. Nonetheless, this statement follows fast on the back of Sony’s decision to raise prices of the PS5 in various regions worldwide. The price hike took effect immediately, adding onto the already hefty price tag on the hard-to-find consoles. In the wake of this move, Xbox has also stated that it will not be raising prices on the Series X/S consoles anytime soon.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 111 million units and has an estimated 104 million Nintendo accounts playing worldwide. Nintendo is certainly not hurting for buyers, and it certainly seems like it’s not going to be in dire straits anytime soon. Nonetheless, we will follow this story for further updates as they become available.