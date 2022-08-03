Nintendo now has 104 million annual playing users on Switch One game highlighted in relation to the impressive, and growing, number of annual users was Nintendo Switch Sports.

Nintendo released its earnings report for Q1 2023 and it features an assortment of interesting information including a note about how there are now 104 million annual players on Nintendo Switch and growing.

The impressive figure of annual players was supported by both evergreen titles and newly released titles such as Nintendo Switch Sports, according to the report.

“The growth in sell-through during the quarter was supported not only by evergreen titles, but also by a number of newly released titles. Nintendo Switch Sports, released on April 29, had a global cumulative sell-through of over 4 million units in its first 10 weeks. Since its release, sell-through has remained stable without a significant decline in sales pace, suggesting that the title has the potential for long-term growth in sales.”

A graph accompanies the aforementioned data shared in Nintendo’s report, along with clarification of how data is being aggregated for the graph. In this, Nintendo notes it’s showing the number of annual playing users “for the 12 months starting in July, rather than for the fiscal year.”

The report continues by remarking on how over 100 million users played Nintendo Switch in the latest 12-month period. Not only is the number of annual users up for Switch, but also things like digital sales which increased 16 percent year-over-year in the first quarter and accounted for 53 percent of total software sales.

“Sales of downloadable versions of packaged software titles such as Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League fared well, and sales were also steady for add-on content including Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise,” reads the report from Nintendo.



“Regarding Nintendo Switch Online, because more consumers have now purchased multiple consoles, growth in the number of members has become more moderate. However, with the additional increase in sales from the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, overall Nintendo Switch Online sales are showing further growth.”

For more on how Nintendo has been faring for Q1 2023, and how the company is looking ahead and preparing for the next quarter, be sure to read through Nintendo’s full report. And for more on Nintendo financial news, check out some of our previous coverage including how the $388 million yen exchange rate gain boosted Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023’s ordinary profit.