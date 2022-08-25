Sony increases PS5 console prices in international markets Price will not increase in the United States at the moment, but PlayStation 5s in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Japan, and China are taking a price hike.

As we continue through a sea of global economic turmoil that has inflation pressuring business and commerce worldwide, Sony is finding itself having to act on the matter in regards to the pricing of its consoles. PlayStation 5’s are increasing in price across various regions worldwide, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, Japan, and China, and the current global economic environment was cited as a primary factor.

PlayStation lead and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan shared word of the price hike on PS5s in a PlayStation Blog post on August 25, 2022.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” Ryan wrote. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

According to Jim Ryan, PlayStation 5 costs are increasing worldwide, effective immediately. No price hike will take place in the United States at this time.

Source: Sony

Jim Ryan went on to share the new suggested pricing that will be applied to PlayStation 5s, effective immediately:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



With these prices going into effect immediately, it's sounding like PS5s are going to be even a little bit harder to obtain worldwide. Sony just revealed a souped up new DualSense Edge controller recently. It will remain to be seen if this remains on track.