Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sony increases PS5 console prices in international markets

Price will not increase in the United States at the moment, but PlayStation 5s in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Japan, and China are taking a price hike.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sony
3

As we continue through a sea of global economic turmoil that has inflation pressuring business and commerce worldwide, Sony is finding itself having to act on the matter in regards to the pricing of its consoles. PlayStation 5’s are increasing in price across various regions worldwide, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, Japan, and China, and the current global economic environment was cited as a primary factor.

PlayStation lead and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan shared word of the price hike on PS5s in a PlayStation Blog post on August 25, 2022.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” Ryan wrote. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

The PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller
According to Jim Ryan, PlayStation 5 costs are increasing worldwide, effective immediately. No price hike will take place in the United States at this time.
Source: Sony

Jim Ryan went on to share the new suggested pricing that will be applied to PlayStation 5s, effective immediately:

  • Europe
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99
  • UK
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99
  • Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)
    • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)
  • China
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan
    • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan
  • Australia
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95
    • PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95
  • Mexico
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999
    • PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499
  • Canada
    • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99
    • PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

With these prices going into effect immediately, it’s sounding like PS5s are going to be even a little bit harder to obtain worldwide. Sony just revealed a souped up new DualSense Edge controller recently. It will remain to be seen if this remains on track. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available, here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 25, 2022 10:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Sony increases PS5 console prices in international markets

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      August 25, 2022 10:49 AM

      Has this ever happen? A game system gets more expensive after release? (excluding Pro, Special editions and wacked bundles) I can't think of one. There were some that launched at a higher price than originally advertised.

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 25, 2022 10:50 AM

        Yeah I was wondering this, I don't think so either. Not this far after launch. Thanks global chip supply bullshit!

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 25, 2022 11:25 AM

        Quest 2

    • TrulyVexed legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 25, 2022 11:25 AM

      Ah fuck you Sony. I couldn’t get a PS5 for months and months and now you want to charge me more for one? I guess I’m not playing Demon Souls until you release a non-ginormous hardware revision in 2025.

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 25, 2022 11:34 AM

      Sony realized people have been willing pay scalpers so they were leaving money on the table

      Fucking gougers

Hello, Meet Lola