Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 19: Free Pokken Tournament DX week

If you're a Nintendo Switch Online member, dive into Nintendo's Pokemon fighter for free for the next week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The big summer sales are over, so all that's left is to settle in and check out some Pokemon Championship action. The 2022 Pokemon World Championships are happening all weekend, in which champions for nearly all things Pokemon will be crowned. This will include Pokken Tournament DX. Remember that game? It was pretty fun! If you've forgotten how much of a fun fighter this effort between Nintendo and Bandai Namco's Tekken team could be, you can actually give it a shot right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can dive in for absolutely free for the next week. If you like what you see, it's also on sale!

Elsewhere, QuakeCon is happening all weekend and you can find discounts on Bethesda titles across all three major console storefronts. That includes Quake, which just recently got a big update. So pick your Doom or Quake game (or buy something newer, it's up to you) and enjoy.

Loading in Deathloop
Deathloop
Source: Steam

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

