Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 19: Free Pokken Tournament DX week

The big summer sales are over, so all that's left is to settle in and check out some Pokemon Championship action. The 2022 Pokemon World Championships are happening all weekend, in which champions for nearly all things Pokemon will be crowned. This will include Pokken Tournament DX. Remember that game? It was pretty fun! If you've forgotten how much of a fun fighter this effort between Nintendo and Bandai Namco's Tekken team could be, you can actually give it a shot right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can dive in for absolutely free for the next week. If you like what you see, it's also on sale!
Elsewhere, QuakeCon is happening all weekend and you can find discounts on Bethesda titles across all three major console storefronts. That includes Quake, which just recently got a big update. So pick your Doom or Quake game (or buy something newer, it's up to you) and enjoy.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Calico - FREE!
- Scourgebringer - FREE!
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Riders Republic Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Tropico 6: Next Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tempest 4000 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Syberia 3 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Asteroids: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
- Centipede: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
- Breakout: Recharged - $4.99 (50% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sniper Elite 5 [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector's Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- GRID Legends [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Games Under $20
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- John Wick Hex - $6.99 (65% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- Journey Collector's Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Pokken Tournament DX - $41.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 8/24)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Doom 3 - $2.99 (70% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $9.99 (75% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Capcom End of Summer Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Bugsnax - $18.74 (25% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Skatebird - $12.99 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
