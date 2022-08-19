Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 19: QuakeCon 2022 Sale

While it may not be what it once was, QuakeCon remains a hallowed weekend for lovers of classic boomer shooters. We're talking about Quake (a game this very website was founded on), Doom, Wolfenstein, and the newer class of Bethesda games. This weekend is a celebration of all of that, which also means that it's time to jump into about a dozen or so QuakeCon sales. Pick your favorite retailer, whether it be Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and many more, and pick up your favorite Bethesda title today.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store has kicked off its End of Summer Sale, giving you a chance to save substantially on dozens of major titles. Plus, Rollerdrome released this week and it has a pretty big launch discount attached, which you can find on sites like Steam, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and more. Lastly, if you want to dive into the old days of World of Warcraft, the Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass is on sale right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming until 8/31 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Doom 64 - FREE until 8/25
- Rumbleverse Boom Boxer Content Pack - FREE until 8/25
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Prey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.24 (75% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.24 (75% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $14.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
Fanatical's Summer Sale is underway! Receive rewards for every $10 you spend up to $50, which range from additional discounts to free games! Visit Fanatical for more information.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Story Rich Games
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $39.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.39 (86% off)
- More from the Fanatical Story Rich Sale.
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $14.63 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.59 (64% off)
- More from the Fanatical QuakeCon 2022 Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.29 (69% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $5.74 (77% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive: Month 1 Edition [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.29 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.19 (56% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $17.95 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $10.99 (73% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $7.95 (80% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $27.53 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $18.99 (37% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2022 Sale.
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk - $7.49 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.16 (66% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle - $33.14 (45% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $7.04 (82% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.52 (65% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming QuakeCon Sale.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $17.28 (42% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Verdun. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Perfect Heist 2, Call to Arms Basic Edition, Brigador Deluxe Edition, and Intruder. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (w/Season Pass) and Call to Arma: Gates of Hell Ostfront. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 for Shadowrun Trilogy, Knights of Pen & Paper 1&2 Collection, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, Battletech Shadow Hawk Pack, Battletech Mercenary Collection, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Descenders [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's End of Summer Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $7.49 (75% off)
Ubisoft
- Additional Content Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - $25.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 3 Pass - $12.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion - $9.00 (70% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store Additional Content Sale.
Steam
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $44.99 (25% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- QuakeCon 2022 Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from Steam's QuakeCon 2022 Sale.
- Outriders - $19.99 (50% off)
- NARAKA: Bladepoint - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/22 @ 10AM PT)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gears Tactics - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $11.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- John Wick Hex - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Descenders - $8.74 (65% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
