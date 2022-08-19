Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 19: QuakeCon 2022 Sale

While it may not be what it once was, QuakeCon remains a hallowed weekend for lovers of classic boomer shooters. We're talking about Quake (a game this very website was founded on), Doom, Wolfenstein, and the newer class of Bethesda games. This weekend is a celebration of all of that, which also means that it's time to jump into about a dozen or so QuakeCon sales. Pick your favorite retailer, whether it be Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, and many more, and pick up your favorite Bethesda title today.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store has kicked off its End of Summer Sale, giving you a chance to save substantially on dozens of major titles. Plus, Rollerdrome released this week and it has a pretty big launch discount attached, which you can find on sites like Steam, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and more. Lastly, if you want to dive into the old days of World of Warcraft, the Burning Crusade Classic Dark Portal Pass is on sale right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical's Summer Sale is underway! Receive rewards for every $10 you spend up to $50, which range from additional discounts to free games! Visit Fanatical for more information.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Verdun. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Perfect Heist 2, Call to Arms Basic Edition, Brigador Deluxe Edition, and Intruder. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (w/Season Pass) and Call to Arma: Gates of Hell Ostfront. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 for Shadowrun Trilogy, Knights of Pen & Paper 1&2 Collection, Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition, Battletech Shadow Hawk Pack, Battletech Mercenary Collection, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.