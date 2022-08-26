Sifu update adding gameplay modifiers and a scoring system

If you’ve been enjoying Sloclap’s newest Kung Fu beat-em-up Sifu, you may be excited to hear the game is getting a beefy Summer 2022 update set to roll out on August 31. In the free update, gameplay modifiers are being added that’ll give players who have “already walked Sifu’s path to Wude” the opportunity to enjoy a more stress-free experience, or one that’s significantly more challenging.
The game is also getting a brand new scoring system in the August update that’ll make it easier to see how you stack up to your friends and other Sifu players, with every move in combat counting towards the player’s score and rank.
For fans of cosmetics items, Sifu is getting two outfits in the update as well, though only one of these (Master Hand) will be available to all players. The other comes in the form of Enforcer armor and requires players to have purchased the deluxe edition in order to obtain it.
The rest of what the Summer 2022 update has in store for Sifu will be revealed later in the accompanying patch notes. The update will be released on August 31 for Sifu on all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.