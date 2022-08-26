Sifu update adding gameplay modifiers and a scoring system The upcoming Summer 2022 update for Sifu will add new gameplay modifiers and a scoring system, among other fun features.

If you’ve been enjoying Sloclap’s newest Kung Fu beat-em-up Sifu, you may be excited to hear the game is getting a beefy Summer 2022 update set to roll out on August 31. In the free update, gameplay modifiers are being added that’ll give players who have “already walked Sifu’s path to Wude” the opportunity to enjoy a more stress-free experience, or one that’s significantly more challenging.

These modifiers swing in both directions, bumping Sifu’s challenge up by letting enemies ignore a player’s guard and preventing them from picking up weapons or giving them infinite health and structure, and unbreakable weapons. Players who want a true challenge can make their own “hardcore” runs by making enemies even stronger, reducing their character to a single hit point and removing aging as well as guarding.

The game is also getting a brand new scoring system in the August update that’ll make it easier to see how you stack up to your friends and other Sifu players, with every move in combat counting towards the player’s score and rank.

Players who may like to brag about their mastery of Kung Fu can finally show off a new score that better reflects their fighting finesse. The new scoring system will take into account every punch, kick, sweep and finisher performed, doling out a ranking based on a player’s smoothness, efficiency and variety. Dismantle a group of enemies without getting hit, and players will be greeted with a score worth flaunting.

For fans of cosmetics items, Sifu is getting two outfits in the update as well, though only one of these (Master Hand) will be available to all players. The other comes in the form of Enforcer armor and requires players to have purchased the deluxe edition in order to obtain it.

Speaking of flaunting, players will be able to show off their moves with two additional outfits. Accessed in the Wuguan, the Enforcer armor, a set that covers Sifu’s protagonist in a suit of tactical equipment, will be made available to owners of the game’s deluxe edition. All players will be able to access the second outfit, Master Hand. Featuring a sleek trench coat and a stylish hat, players will be challenged to avoid every incoming attack if they want to keep their look intact.

The rest of what the Summer 2022 update has in store for Sifu will be revealed later in the accompanying patch notes. The update will be released on August 31 for Sifu on all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

While we wait for the update to roll out, what do you think of the game getting modifiers and a scoring system? For more on Sifu, also be sure to check out the previous addition of new difficulty options and a training mode through the game's 1.08 Patch back in May.