Warframe's first-ever animated short reveals its 50th frame, which is free to claim The Styanax Warframe is based on Greek heroes and will be free to claim for all players after September's Veilbreaker update.

Warframe has been around for a hot minute, and it has built a vast library of warframe mecha suits for players to collect and use in their battles as a result. Digital Extremes shows no signs of slowing down though, and its 50th Warframe is already nearly ready to deploy for players around the world. Not only did we get to see some story behind the upcoming Stranax Warframe, but it turns out we’ll be getting it for free when it launches in September’s major Veilbreaker update.

Digital Extremes revealed the Styanax Warframe in its first animated short on the Warframe YouTube channel on August 26, 2022. Inspired by Greek legends of Hercules and other mythological figures, the Styanax utilizes a speargun, javelin, and shield to engage in both offensive and defensive measures in combat. Warframe’s first animation puts quite the shine on Styanax’s style and abilities, but it looks like this is also going to be a decently balanced machine. What’s more, players will be able to claim Styanax for free once the September Veilbreaker update launches. More details will be revealed on how to claim Styanax later.

As for what exactly Styanax can do, you can find its weapons and abilities just below, as shared by Digital Extremes:

Primary Weapon: Afentis - Styanax’s speargun matches his might. Throw Afentis to pin an enemy and nearby enemies will also be stunned. Throw Afentis onto the ground to create a field that buffs allies. When allies bolstered by Afentis kill an enemy, they maintain the buff for a short time after they leave the field.

Lanex Syandana - A syandana for the intrepid. [Syandana, for the record, is basically Warframe's term for back bling.]

Axios Javelin - Call upon the Axios Javelin. Any enemy Styanax strikes with his javelin is pushed back. When the javelin propels an enemy into a wall, the area suffers a burst of damage.

Tharros Strike - Summon Tharros, the shield of Styanax. Swing Tharros to repel enemies and reduce their shields and armor. Styanax regenerates health for every enemy struck.

Rally Point - Draw enemy attention to Styanax. His resolve uplifts nearby allies, regenerating their energy and shields. Shield regeneration increases with the number of enemies near Styanax.

Final Stand - Exude might and valor. Rise into the air and throw a barrage of Axios Javelins. The javelins deal damage to nearby enemies wherever they land. Direct hits to enemies deal even greater damage.

Styanax looks to be a powerful and versatile addition to the Warframe rosters as its 50th warframe. It will be claimable for free in September.

Source: Digital Extremes

With the Styanax Warframe revealed, we can look forward to it launching alongside the Veilbreaker update next month. Stay tuned for instruction on how to claim this Warframe for free as details become available.