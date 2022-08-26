tinyBuild acquires Konfa Games along with several IPs from Bossa Studios The company is making strategic acquisition moves, nabbing Konfa Games and IPs from Bossa Studios like Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread.

Indie publisher tinyBuild shared some big news today as it was revealed that it has acquired Konfa Games, developer of titles such as the acclaimed Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder. This isn’t all that surprising given that tinyBuild has been working with Konfa Games as the publisher of Despot’s Game, with said game getting its Version 1.0 launch on September 15.

It’s noted that the maximum deal consideration for Konfa Games is up to $5.4 million, “split approximately 40 percent cash and 60 percent newly issued tinyBuild shares.” That’s not the only big purchase tinyBuild has made recently either, as it’s also acquired several IPs from Bossa Studios including Surgeon Simulator, Surgeon Simulator 2, Surgeon Simulator VR, I Am Bread, and I Am Fish for an upfront payment of $3 million.

“Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of Co-op PvE, a space where we have a lot of ideas for innovative gameplay and shared experiences for the players. Together with tinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do,” remarked Henrique Olifiers, Co-founder and Gamer-in-Chief of Bossa Studios in an accompanying press release.

The upfront payment of $3 million might sound high at first, but given the fact that Bossa franchises delivered a reported $6 million in total revenues back in 2021 alone, the deal price makes a bit more sense.

Overall, with these new developments, we look forward to seeing what tinyBuild will do with Bossa IPs like Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread, along with upcoming releases from the newly acquired Konfa Games including the 1.0 launch of Despot’s Game. For more on tinyBuild games, be sure to read through our preview of Rhythm Sprout which features battles between a groovy onion and King Sugar Daddy’s army.