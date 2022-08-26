Netflix BioShock live-action film taps I Am Legend director & Logan writer I Am Legend film director Francis Lawrence and Logan writer Michael Green have joined production on Netflix's adaptation of BioShock.

It was earlier in 2022 that Netflix announced it would be partnering with Take-Two Interactive to adapt the legendary BioShock to a new live-action film. Now it seems Netflix is moving forward with some high-caliber names attached to the project. Francis Lawrence has been attached to direct, and Michael Green has been brought on to pen the script for the upcoming film.

Netflix announced these hirings for the BioShock project via the Netflix Twitter on August 25, 2022. According to the post, Netflix has officially confirmed Francis Lawrence and Michael Green’s roles on the project. Lawrence has previous high-profile directing credits on the likes of I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Slumberland. Green, meanwhile, has been involved in the scripts of movies such as Logan and Blade Runner 2049. He also contributed to the script for the American Gods TV series.

Netflix revealed on Twitter that it hired director Francis Lawrence and writer Michael Green to work on its BioShock live-action film.

Source: Twitter

The Netflix BioShock movie was announced in a partnership between Netflix and Take-Two Interactive back in February 2022. This announcement comes as BioShock crosses its 25th anniversary since releasing in August 2007. The game has been highly praised for its beautiful setting, the city of Rapture, its diverse characters, creepy narrative, and extremely interesting plot twists.

Adapting BioShock into a full length film is a very interesting undertaking for Netflix. The TV and movie subscription service has had some poor recent quarters and bled subscribers over the course of this year – a situation the company has blamed on the current strength of the US dollar amid global inflation.

Even so, BioShock is part of a pretty lengthy track record Netflix has grown in regards to TV and movie adaptations of video game IP. It will remain to be seen if the BioShock film can capture the magic of the original, but with a release date still feeling far out, stay tuned for more details on the project as they are revealed.