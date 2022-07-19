Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Netflix (NFLX) says US Dollar strength partially to blame for slowing sales growth

In an interesting move, Netflix puts partial blame for its sales growth on the US Dollar and Euro value.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Netflix
1

Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings report was filled with interesting details about the entertainment company and its financial performance over the last few months. In its guidance for Q3, Netflix (NFLX) discusses the various factors that are impacting business and could continue to do so in the coming months. One of the highlighted factors was the state of the global economy. Netflix directly cited the decrease in value of the Euro and its relation to the US Dollar.

Netflix’s comments about the US Dollar and Euro can be found under the Q3 Forecast in its Q2 2022 earnings report. The company refers to the recent decline in value of the Euro, which fell below that of the United States Dollar for the first time in twenty years.

Netflix q3 slow growth
Netflix cited the decrease in value of the dollar for its lowered Q3 2022 guidance.
Source: Netflix

The news of the Euro dropping below the value of the US Dollar was major financial news, but it’s rather interesting to see Netflix mention it as a reason behind slowed growth. It’s been an odd couple of quarters for the company as a whole. It reported a loss of 970,000 subscribers in its Q2 2022 earnings report. It’s here that we also learned the company hit EPS expectations while just closely missing revenue expectations. For more on Netflix and other market news in the entertainment world, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola