Netflix partners with Take-Two Interactive for Bioshock film Bioshock is the latest gaming franchise to get the movie treatment.

There’s a long list of popular video game franchises that currently have film or television adaptations in the works, whether it be for theaters or one of the many streaming services vying for your monthly subscription. Now, one of the biggest gaming properties of the last 15 years is set to get that same treatment. Netflix has announced that it’s working alongside Take-Two Interactive to produce a film adaptation of Bioshock.

Netflix announced its Bioshock movie with a post on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, which is dedicated to the streaming service’s nerdier endeavors. The film is being produced in partnership with Take-Two Interactive and 2K. Netflix doesn’t offer many details about the project, only going so far to tease it with a popular quote from the game. "We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

The Bioshock franchise is rich with story and characters. Although it’s not formally stated in the announcement, the implication seems to be that the movie will adapt the story of the original 2007 game. Developed by 2K Games, Bioshock was heralded for its narrative, so it’s likely that fans will hold this adaptation to a high standard. There’s also no word on what creatives will be attached to the project, including a writer, director, or cast. There’s also no current release window for the movie.

Bioshock is just the latest in a series of film franchises that have been announced to get movie or TV adaptations. Netflix alone is currently working on adaptations of Cuphead, Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Pokemon, and Sonic, just to name a handful. Video games continue to become popular source material for film and television projects, which you can always expect to read about right here on Shacknews.