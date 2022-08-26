Dead by Daylight Resident Evil: Project W gets August release date Also Dead by Daylight's Chapter 25, Resident Evil: Project W brings Wesker as a killer and Ada and Rebecca as survivors at the end of this month.

It was earlier this year that Behaviour Interactive shared that it would be collaborating with Capcom once again to launch another chapter of Resident Evil content in Dead by Daylight. With the reveal of Project W, we learned that it would be Albert Wesker coming to the killer side while Rebecca Chambers from Resident Evil 1 and 0 and Ada Wong from Resident Evil 2 and 4 would be coming to the survivor side. Now we know the date it’s coming too. Behaviour dated the Resident Evil: Project W content in Dead by Daylight for the end of this August.

Behaviour Interactive dropped the release dates for the new Dead by Daylight Resident Evil: Project W content via the Dead by Daylight Twitter on August 26, 2022. According to the announcement, Albert Wesker, Rebecca Chambers, and Ada Wong are officially coming to public builds of Dead by Daylight on August 30, 2022. In addition to these characters, changes are coming to the Raccoon City Police Department that will divide the massive map into its east wing and west wing.

The recent tweet from Dead by Daylight puts an August 30, 2022 release date on the Resident Evil: Project W content.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

The Resident Evil: Project W content was revealed by Behaviour Interactive during its Beyond Behaviour showcase earlier this month. Players may recall that Rebecca was the medic of the S.T.A.R.S. team. Her abilities will likely be tied to her medical and healing prowess. Meanwhile, Ada has been femme fatale throughout her narrative in the Resident Evil series. We expect she may have more aggressive abilities in contrast to Rebecca’s more survival-centric traits. On the other end, we’ve seen Wesker packing the Ouroboros virus in his arm. He’s likely going to be swinging his tentacles and dashing around the map in deadly fashion as he does.

With a release date confirmed for these characters, stay tuned as we await their arrival. We’ll have more coverage on the Dead by Daylight Resident Evil: Project W content as it becomes available.