Evening Reading - August 24, 2022

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Cult of the Lamb Tat

Now that is an awesome tattoo!

Zero Resistance

I can’t be the only one who feels this way pic.twitter.com/EVHLOokMRh — MaryIsOwning2022 (@BrandNew_Mary) August 24, 2022

Go ahead and take me Borg. You'd be doing me a favor.

Thing of Nightmares

Imagine a FNAF game but the jump scare is Mark Zuckerberg.

Tiny, But Mighty

Tiny, but mighty 😎 pic.twitter.com/sXSSzVCZvl — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 🔜 PAX West (@Author_MShaver) August 23, 2022

Couldn't resist sharing this clip from my time in Saints Row. Despite the game's issues, it's got some seriously enjoyable moments.

Impressive Gameplay

We’re trying to create the most ambitious first-person simulation game in this genre. I don’t know if we’ll succeed, but this mission has been at the core of this project since the very beginning.



🧛‍♂️ https://t.co/HlQZiVx1ag pic.twitter.com/9p378ignHL — Unfold Games (@UnfoldGames) August 23, 2022

If only I could do what this game lets you do in real life, in my own house.

Kitten Ambush

Man stops to rescue kitten, gets ambushed by platoon pic.twitter.com/yx0eW4i2Ai — pups (@pups_Puppies1) August 22, 2022

Ahhhhh look at them all!

Same

I feel this in my bones bro pic.twitter.com/FdkZ8fthet — ⚔Junkers@NextCos:SB Yone⚒ (@JohnnyJunkers) August 22, 2022

Big same.

Smooth Shroomin'

even when you have the shroomed status effect you can still have that sick shroovement #gamedev 🍄



[reply with "smooth shroomin' mushroom man" for good luck and sick shroovement] pic.twitter.com/zB1jSyq9bB — Squidly 🦑 (@squuuidly) August 23, 2022

I'll never say no to a cute mushroom game.

Finding Items in Pokemon

items in pokémon be like pic.twitter.com/f6ZV7Hsu5e — Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) August 23, 2022

Yep, that's accurate.

Heads Up, Kirby Fans

A Kirby’s Dream Buffet keychain is coming to the My Nintendo Rewards store! When the product is available we will be sure to let you all know. Start banking those Platinum Points! pic.twitter.com/NJdYJ2cwWe — Kirby Informer (@KirbyInformer) August 22, 2022

My Nintendo Rewards is getting a super cute keychain.

Watchin'

I still need to check out the new show but this is super cool to me.

Random Recommendations

Starting with this show I've been watching that's absolutely ridiculous called The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. In it, a former Mormon turned billionaire buys a ranch that's supposedly home to aliens, UFOs, and portals and hires a bunch of people to investigate including a security guard called "Dragon" and a scientist from Alabama. It looks like a parody, but it's a real show, and it's very entertaining.

The Undertaker

One of my all-time favorites from the likes of Maynard James Keenan's band Puscifer.

Dead Inside

Nita Strauss and David Draiman? Hell yeah!

Worst Line Reading

"Oh god, oh man, oh god, oh man..."

