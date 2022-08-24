Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 24, 2022

Enjoy a nice breakdown of everything posted to the Shacknews site today, and some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday once again, my dudes, which means it’s time for everyone’s favorite nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 24!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Cult of the Lamb Tat

Now that is an awesome tattoo! 

Zero Resistance

Go ahead and take me Borg. You'd be doing me a favor.

Thing of Nightmares

Imagine a FNAF game but the jump scare is Mark Zuckerberg. 

Tiny, But Mighty

Couldn't resist sharing this clip from my time in Saints Row. Despite the game's issues, it's got some seriously enjoyable moments.

Impressive Gameplay

If only I could do what this game lets you do in real life, in my own house. 

Kitten Ambush

Ahhhhh look at them all!

Same

Big same.

Smooth Shroomin'

I'll never say no to a cute mushroom game.

Finding Items in Pokemon

Yep, that's accurate.

Heads Up, Kirby Fans

My Nintendo Rewards is getting a super cute keychain.

Watchin' 

I still need to check out the new show but this is super cool to me.

Random Recommendations

Starting with this show I've been watching that's absolutely ridiculous called The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. In it, a former Mormon turned billionaire buys a ranch that's supposedly home to aliens, UFOs, and portals and hires a bunch of people to investigate including a security guard called "Dragon" and a scientist from Alabama. It looks like a parody, but it's a real show, and it's very entertaining. 

The Undertaker

One of my all-time favorites from the likes of Maynard James Keenan's band Puscifer. 

Dead Inside

Nita Strauss and David Draiman? Hell yeah! 

Worst Line Reading

"Oh god, oh man, oh god, oh man..."

And now, it's your turn now Chatty. How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you'd like to share with us? Drop 'em in the comments!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Hello, Meet Lola