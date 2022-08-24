Evening Reading - August 24, 2022

It’s Wednesday once again, my dudes, which means it’s time for everyone’s favorite nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 24!
- Park Beyond wants theme park builders to be fresh and imaginative
- TWD: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution goes big in the French Quarter
- NHL 23 will feature Sarah Nurse as franchise's first ever female cover athlete
- Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai launches game dev YouTube series
- Destiny 2 will no longer be sunsetting expansion content
- Congressional report says not all UFOs are 'man-made'
- Apple Special Event set for September 7
- How to complete Ketchcrash in Season of Plunder - Destiny 2
- Rift of the NecroDancer gameplay reveals a Rhythm Heaven-like spin
- Noble Collection Senior VP Julian Montoya on new Minecraft line
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me gets a November release date
- A Space For The Unbound delayed after developer reports PQube 'diversity fund manipulation'
- PureArts on its history & how it led to creating the 1989 Batman 1:1 Cowl replica
- NES Tetris player smashes previous score records, captures first ever glitched colors
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 229
Cult of the Lamb Tat
Got my @cultofthelamb tattoo today! 😈✨️ pic.twitter.com/xamRPzLA8A— 🌿Olivia🌿 (@swedishswordfsh) August 23, 2022
Now that is an awesome tattoo!
Zero Resistance
I can’t be the only one who feels this way pic.twitter.com/EVHLOokMRh— MaryIsOwning2022 (@BrandNew_Mary) August 24, 2022
Go ahead and take me Borg. You'd be doing me a favor.
Thing of Nightmares
Presented without commentary. pic.twitter.com/dUnk1bsxMh— Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) August 24, 2022
Imagine a FNAF game but the jump scare is Mark Zuckerberg.
Tiny, But Mighty
Tiny, but mighty 😎 pic.twitter.com/sXSSzVCZvl— 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 🔜 PAX West (@Author_MShaver) August 23, 2022
Couldn't resist sharing this clip from my time in Saints Row. Despite the game's issues, it's got some seriously enjoyable moments.
Impressive Gameplay
We’re trying to create the most ambitious first-person simulation game in this genre. I don’t know if we’ll succeed, but this mission has been at the core of this project since the very beginning.— Unfold Games (@UnfoldGames) August 23, 2022
🧛♂️ https://t.co/HlQZiVx1ag pic.twitter.com/9p378ignHL
If only I could do what this game lets you do in real life, in my own house.
Kitten Ambush
Man stops to rescue kitten, gets ambushed by platoon pic.twitter.com/yx0eW4i2Ai— pups (@pups_Puppies1) August 22, 2022
Ahhhhh look at them all!
Same
I feel this in my bones bro pic.twitter.com/FdkZ8fthet— ⚔Junkers@NextCos:SB Yone⚒ (@JohnnyJunkers) August 22, 2022
Big same.
Smooth Shroomin'
even when you have the shroomed status effect you can still have that sick shroovement #gamedev 🍄— Squidly 🦑 (@squuuidly) August 23, 2022
[reply with "smooth shroomin' mushroom man" for good luck and sick shroovement] pic.twitter.com/zB1jSyq9bB
I'll never say no to a cute mushroom game.
Finding Items in Pokemon
items in pokémon be like pic.twitter.com/f6ZV7Hsu5e— Pokémon Brainrot (@PkmnBrainrot) August 23, 2022
Yep, that's accurate.
Heads Up, Kirby Fans
A Kirby’s Dream Buffet keychain is coming to the My Nintendo Rewards store! When the product is available we will be sure to let you all know. Start banking those Platinum Points! pic.twitter.com/NJdYJ2cwWe— Kirby Informer (@KirbyInformer) August 22, 2022
My Nintendo Rewards is getting a super cute keychain.
Watchin'
Big #HouseoftheDragon night in New York City apartments @HBO pic.twitter.com/xINets7U65— BK (@Bkillinit) August 22, 2022
I still need to check out the new show but this is super cool to me.
Random Recommendations
Starting with this show I've been watching that's absolutely ridiculous called The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. In it, a former Mormon turned billionaire buys a ranch that's supposedly home to aliens, UFOs, and portals and hires a bunch of people to investigate including a security guard called "Dragon" and a scientist from Alabama. It looks like a parody, but it's a real show, and it's very entertaining.
The Undertaker
One of my all-time favorites from the likes of Maynard James Keenan's band Puscifer.
Dead Inside
Nita Strauss and David Draiman? Hell yeah!
Worst Line Reading
"Oh god, oh man, oh god, oh man..."
