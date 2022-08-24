Destiny 2 will no longer be sunsetting expansion content During the Destiny 2 Showcase that shared details on Season 18 and the Lightfall expansion, Bungie also shared that it won't sunset expansions anymore.

One of the longtime issues that has plagued Destiny as it has gotten immensely bigger is the sunsetting of earlier content in the game to make way for new content. In this way, players newer to the game missed out on certain major story beats simply because they weren’t on board from jump street. Bungie knows it’s a concern among the community, too. Thankfully, it has no intention of sunsetting any further content from here on out.

The devs at Bungie revealed this detail during the Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23, 2022. Where much of the showcase was about revealing the Lightfall expansion, as well as Season 18 - The Season of Plunder, the devs also talked about various quality-of-life topics of the game. A Fireteam Finder is coming to help Guardians find friends to squad up with, but also, Bungie declared that it will no longer be sunsetting content in the game. Players will be able to play from the beginning to the end of Destiny 2’s story without fear of any of it being removed in the future.

Source: Bungie

Destiny general manager Justin Truman said it was behind-the-scenes engine updates that made it possible for the team to take this stance with future and previous content.

“We've also been working on the Destiny engine behind the scenes, preparing our technology and our game to last for many, many years to come,” Truman said. “Because Destiny 2 is not going anywhere, and neither are your expansions. We want this story, since we first communed with the Darkness on the Moon, to be fully playable from start to finish… We're happy to announce today that we are not planning to sunset any more expansions. We want the Destiny universe to grow, and we're going to continue to do everything that we can behind the scenes to keep that possible within our game engine.”

And so it seems that whether you get on board now or have have been on board since the beginning, the entirety of Destiny 2 will remain open to players. Be sure to check out all of the Destiny 2 news from the recent showcase and stay tuned for guides and further coverage for all of your Guardian needs.