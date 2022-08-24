A Space For The Unbound delayed after developer reports PQube 'diversity fund manipulation' Indie developer Mojiken has delayed A Space For The Unbound until further notice after publisher PQube reportedly manipulated diversity funds for its own financial gain.

Indie developer Mojiken has delayed its upcoming slice-of-life adventure game, A Space For The Unbound, until further notice after reports of UK-based publisher PQube Games manipulating funds acquired through a diversity grant for its own personal gain.

On Twitter, the developer shared information about the game’s delay and reasoning behind it, noting that PQube “used our position and heritage as developers from Indonesia to obtain a diversity fund from a well-known console platform.”

The funds from the grant were supposed to be used to help underrepresented game developers, particularly those struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Mojiken reports that PQube intentionally withheld information about the grant, as well as grant funds.

“Earlier this year we discovered that PQube Games, a UK-based publisher that we signed for the console publishing of A Space for the Unbound for western regions had done certain things which have left us feeling manipulated and exploited, and so we have had to terminate our agreement with them,” the post from Mojiken explains.



“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020, PQube Games used our position and heritage as developers from Indonesia to obtain a diversity fund from a well-known console platform. The diversity fund was a grant fund intended to help underrepresented game developers, especially during the pandemic. However, instead of giving those funds to the developers as the grant was intended, PQube Games intentionally withheld information about the grant and used it as leverage for their own commercial gain.”

The developers go on to point out how PQube not only hid facts and details about the grant from them, but also added it as a “recoupable minimum guarantee” and used it to negotiate “the increase of their revenue share.” Mojiken didn’t find out what PQube Games had been doing with the funds until March 2022. Once that information was brought to light, Mojiken was left feeling exploited, and decided to terminate the contract with PQube Games as a result.

To make matters worse, rather than cleanly sever ties (or try to make things right), PQube has proceeded to make things even more difficult for the developers by refusing to return publishing control for console platforms back to them.

“We have to make a stand against exploitative publishers and speak up about this to stop things like this from happening again in the future. Thus, we are also announcing that we have terminated our contract with PQube Games. As of this moment, PQube Games is still refusing to hand over publishing control on console platforms back to us. It is with a heavy heart that we must hold back the release of A Space For The Unbound so that we can make new arrangements and ensure that it is published as intended and in a way that is consistent with our and our community’s values.”

While the actions by PQube Games are both despicable and infuriating, both Mojiken and PC publisher Toge Productions have added to the original statement that they discourage people from pursuing negative and harmful forms of retaliation such as review bombing or boycotting other PQube published titles.

“Doing so will affect the developers who created the game and have nothing to do with our situation with A Space For The Unbound. All we ask is for people to read our statement and for your understanding of our delay.”

PQube has since responded to Mojiken's allegations in a statement made to VGC. In it, they not only claim zero responsibility for what reportedly happened, but even go so far as to point fingers at Toge Productions for the difficulties they've been facing. With this, it'll be interesting to see moving forward how the situation develops, and we'll be sure to keep you posted here at Shacknews.

Overall, we also wish Mojiken and Toge Production the best of luck in dealing with the fallout from PQube Games, and look forward to playing A Space For The Unbound once the developers are in a better place to release the game. With that in mind, if you’d like to learn more about A Space For The Unbound, check out the game’s Steam page and while you’re there, note that you can support the developers by adding the game to your wishlist.