Apple Special Event set for September 7 It has been suggested that we could see the official reveal of the iPhone 14 at this upcoming event.

In addition to things like WWDC, Apple has made Special Event presentations a regular part of its yearly product reveals. An upcoming event will be no different. Apple has announced a Special Event presentation scheduled to take place at the beginning of September. It’s during this event that we’re expected to see the new line of iPhones, and we could see further teased products like Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch refreshes revealed as well.

Apple recently announced its upcoming Special Event presentation on its website and has reportedly been sending out invites for special guests to come see the event live at its campus in Cupertino, California. This would be one of the first Apple Special Events that has not been pre-recorded since before the pandemic. The event is scheduled to take place on September 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Apple.com, or via the Apple TV app. The latest Special Event has the subtitle of “Far out.” Usually, these subtitles play into the overall theme of various presentations and it will likely be the case here as well. Whether that comes in the form of camera upgrades or other Apple technology focuses remains to be seen.

Apple's Special Event on September 7 is likely to show off the latest line of iPhone 14 products.

Source: Apple

What is almost certain is that we will see the latest model of the iPhone revealed at the upcoming Apple Special Event. The iPhone 14 is expected to make an appearance and we will also likely see variants such as the iPhone Pro or iPhone Pro Max. Earlier this year, we also saw the M2 chip introduced from Apple Silicon and implemented in new MacBook Air and Pro models. It seems likely we could see another chip upgrade in the new iPhone. It has also been reported elsewhere that Apple is working on new versions of the iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, though its unknown if those will make appearances here or in a later event.

Whatever the case, September 7 isn’t far away. Stay tuned for more details leading up to the Apple Special Event, as well as coverage of new product reveals and news on the day of the presentation.