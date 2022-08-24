ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 229 The super fighting robot guest stars on Stevetendo with Mega Man: The Wily Wars!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it's the start of a brand new playthrough on the show. It has been quite some time since we played a Mega Man game on the Stevetendo show, so what better way to fix that than by having the opportunity to play multiple Mega Man games. For those of you who might be unaware, the Nintendo Switch has Sega Genesis games playable on the Switch Online service.

Tonight, we're going to play one of those, Mega Man: The Wily Wars. The Wily Wars was a Sega Genesis version of the first three NES Mega Man games but they were Genesis versions. That being said, the Wily Wars has an additional game, the Wily Tower, after you complete the three other Mega Man games. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, find out if we can get to the Wily Tower and take down Dr. Wily for good!

Will Mega Man be able to take down Dr. Wily in the Wily Wars?

©Capcom/Sega

