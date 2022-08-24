NES Tetris player smashes previous score records, captures first ever glitched colors Not only did NES Tetris player EricICX break their previous world record, they also recorded the first example of glitched colors in NTSC Tetris.

The NES Tetris scene has been booming over the years thanks to the likes of competitions like the Classic Tetris World Championships. As more players discover NES Tetris along with new tricks and methods for approaching the game, world records continue to be broken.

Among those breaking records is YouTuber EricICX who recently broke their previous score and line world records, hitting a whopping 6 million points in their latest video. Not only did they absolutely demolish their previous world records for NES Tetris, they also captured the first ever example of glitched colors appearing in NTSC Tetris.

Essentially, they’re so good at NES Tetris they were able to “break” the game in a never-before-seen way. EricICX elaborates on this in the video and video description, noting things like how the numbers didn’t glitch with the colors because the game was played on TetrisGYM v5. “This version fixes the level counter to use three digits, and re-adds the glitched colors, as they were fixed in earlier versions of TetrisGYM,” EricICX explains.

As for whether the game itself counts as breaking the world record given that EricICX specifies in the description that it’s a seed game, the answer provided is yes, it counts. To put in perspective how impressive EricICX’s score is, it’s double his previous world record score of 3 million points earned back in April of this year where he beat the previous world record by 1.4 million points.

It’s also equivalent to 6 maxouts, with maxouts being the game’s score cap. For NES Tetris, a maxout is reached once a player hits 999,999 points. While this is getting increasingly more common at events like the Classic Tetris World Championships, it’s still something that’s considerably difficult to accomplish for most Tetris players. And again, not only did EricICX achieve a maxout, he did so 6 times over.

With this, it’ll be interesting to see how competitions like the Classic Tetris World Championships go this year, especially if EricICX competes. Anyone who goes up against him in a head-to-head match is undoubtedly going to need a heck of a lot of luck, and some impressive skills to match.

To see EricICX's skills in NES Tetris, the full video shows him achieving 6 million points and recording the first ever example of glitched colors in NTSC Tetris.