Congressional report says not all UFOs are 'man-made' One step closer to legitimizing UFOs as genuine, unexplained phenomena.

If you’re a believer in the legitimacy of UFOs and aliens, recent information revealed in a congressional report may be of interest to you. Specifically, buried in an addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 report, Congress makes a few surprising claims.

As reported by outlets like Vice, the first of these claims is how “cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially.” Second, that “temporary nonattributed objects, or those that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena.”

As for what this means, a “cross-domain transmedium threat” is defined by the Pentagon as being something that can move between domains such as air, water, and space in ways that we currently don’t understand. Included in the bill is a move to reclassify Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs (the government’s term for UFOs), as Unidentified Aerospace-Undersea Phenomena.

This comes in reference to unidentified flying objects that not only exist in the sky, but can also maneuver underwater as seen in a Pentagon-confirmed video of a UFO “flying beneath the waves” as noted by Vice.

Essentially, given these recent developments, Congress no longer believes that all UFOs that have been encountered and reported are “man-made” or otherwise explainable. This likely includes objects seen in videos such as the one from Navy pilots back in 2004 where they encountered a “Tic Tac” shaped flying object.

The video is among three videos that have been declassified by the Pentagon in an effort to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real.” To this day, the objects in those videos remain unidentified. That said, the Pentagon opened the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) back in July to investigate these potential “threats” further.

In an op-ed from The Hill, Marik von Rennenkampff, an Obama-era DoD official, noted that the American government implying UFOs having potential non-human origins is an “explosive development.”

“It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence. This implies that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee believe (on a unanimous, bipartisan basis) that some UFOs have non-human origins. After all, why would Congress establish and task a powerful new office with investigating non-'man-made' UFOs if such objects did not exist?" explained Marik von Rennenkampff.



"Make no mistake: One branch of the American government implying that UFOs have non-human origins is an explosive development."

For more on recent moves by Congress to investigate UFOs, be sure to read through the full report by Vice, and the article featuring Marik von Rennenkampff from The Hill. After brushing up on the latest UFO-related developments, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on the matter. What are your UFO theories? Let us know in Chatty!