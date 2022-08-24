Noble Collection Senior VP Julian Montoya on new Minecraft line

If you’ve been hankering for some new Minecraft goodies to add to your collection, you’re going to want to keep an eye on The Noble Collection's website as the company is reportedly set to release the first items in its Minecraft lineup during the first half of 2023. This information comes courtesy of a recent interview between Shacknews’ own Greg Burke and Julian Montoya, Senior VP at The Noble Collection.

Opening the interview, the question of how Noble Collection’s partnership with Microsoft came about is brought up. On this, Montoya explains that they reached out to the Microsoft team and were fortunate in that one of the company’s Senior Executives used to work with Montoya at Warner Consumer Products and was familiar with Noble Collection and its products.

© Mojang

“He knew what we could do from a quality standpoint and knew how our experience dealing with these IPs that have very informed, very passionate fandoms. So we thought it would be a good fit as well so after a couple of discussions in terms of what we thought we could do, what we could bring to the table, what they thought we could bring to the table, we came to an agreement and closed the deal to start working together.”

Montoya then proceeds to touch on when fans can look forward to seeing some of these new Minecraft items from The Noble Collection.

“That was a few months ago now, and work has really been progressing beautifully and we’re looking forward to getting our first products out probably in the first half of next year is when you’ll see some of the first items.”

The interview goes on to outline some of what the Minecraft line from The Noble Collection will include. For example, there will be a Minecraft chess set, and prop replicas of items and tools from the game. According to Montoya, the teams at Microsoft and Mojang have been helpful in providing insight in regards to what these items might look like in the real world including, “What would a Minecraft sword look like in the real world if you had one.”

For more on this and other details on The Noble Collection's upcoming Minecraft line, be sure to check out the full interview on GamerHub TV.