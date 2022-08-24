Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Noble Collection Senior VP Julian Montoya on new Minecraft line

Minecraft fans can look forward to brand new collectibles from The Noble Collection including a chess set, realistic sword and tool replicas, and more!

Morgan Shaver
1

If you’ve been hankering for some new Minecraft goodies to add to your collection, you’re going to want to keep an eye on The Noble Collection's website as the company is reportedly set to release the first items in its Minecraft lineup during the first half of 2023. This information comes courtesy of a recent interview between Shacknews’ own Greg Burke and Julian Montoya, Senior VP at The Noble Collection.

Opening the interview, the question of how Noble Collection’s partnership with Microsoft came about is brought up. On this, Montoya explains that they reached out to the Microsoft team and were fortunate in that one of the company’s Senior Executives used to work with Montoya at Warner Consumer Products and was familiar with Noble Collection and its products.

Minecraft promo image showing Steve and Alex, a pig, sheep, creepers, and more.
© Mojang

Montoya then proceeds to touch on when fans can look forward to seeing some of these new Minecraft items from The Noble Collection.

The interview goes on to outline some of what the Minecraft line from The Noble Collection will include. For example, there will be a Minecraft chess set, and prop replicas of items and tools from the game. According to Montoya, the teams at Microsoft and Mojang have been helpful in providing insight in regards to what these items might look like in the real world including, “What would a Minecraft sword look like in the real world if you had one.”

For more on this and other details on The Noble Collection’s upcoming Minecraft line, be sure to check out the full interview on GamerHub TV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe if you haven’t already, and to the Shacknews channel, to catch even more awesome gaming content.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

