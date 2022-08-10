Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 10, 2022

Catch up with all of today's awesome Shacknews content, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday once again, my dudes and dudettes, which means it’s once again time for our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 10!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

You're hired!

Couldn't think of a better Eevee for the job.

Sometimes money CAN buy happiness

Especially if that money is buying you a cute as heck Kirby pillow.

Whackin' & Smackin'

Sometimes you gotta show the TV who's boss by beating it up until it cooperates.

Don't worry, he's a professional

Sometimes you need to sit back and let the pros handle things. 

Gimme

Awww, he just wants to play some games.

Summer Kirby

Summer Kirby says drink water, stay hydrated.

Sharing is caring

The nose knows where to find the tastiest of snacks.

Slippers

The cats were too stunned to speak.

Music to our ears

Now that is a cool as heck way to thank someone.

McButt

It's McButt... Madeline McButt.

Hatsune Mike

This shouldn't be as funny to me as it is.

Me vs. Predator

I stand no chance. Zero. None. 

Squirrel With a Gun

I want to play this so bad.

Music Time

Back on my BS once more with some music, this time I'm sharing tracks that I love from a guitar player standpoint. These all have sweet, tasty riffs that I simply can't get enough of starting with Island of Fools from Alter Bridge. AB's Mark Tremonti is an incredible guitarist and has some stellar solo work that's worth checking out as well.

Ghost Shaped People

I love all of LOG's songs and could point to any one of them when it comes to great guitar riffs, but this one is definitely among the standouts for me.

The Call of Ktulu

Master of Puppets has received a ton of love following the latest Stranger Things season, so I figured hey why not share one of my favorite Metallica tracks.

Beast and the Harlot

Finally, some classic A7X because as far as guitar riffs go, this song is *chef's kiss* so good. 

That brings our Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 10, to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to quickly remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and want to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Black and white oreo cookie cat named Deku looking up toward the camera from under a couch, looking like he's smiling.
Deku poppin' up to say you should download the Shackpets app

And now, it’s your turn Chatty. How’s your Wednesday been going? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Let us know in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

