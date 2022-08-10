Evening Reading - August 10, 2022

It’s Wednesday once again, my dudes and dudettes, which means it’s once again time for our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 10!

You're hired!

Couldn't think of a better Eevee for the job.

Sometimes money CAN buy happiness

Money can't buy happiness but it can buy a giant Kirby pillow pic.twitter.com/Xq01nPzH1K — Louise! (@themouseyouknow) August 9, 2022

Especially if that money is buying you a cute as heck Kirby pillow.

Whackin' & Smackin'

My dad when the TV stopped working pic.twitter.com/z43dq1MFk9 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 9, 2022

Sometimes you gotta show the TV who's boss by beating it up until it cooperates.

Don't worry, he's a professional

(IT support is currently working on fixing the problem. Thanks for your patience.)pic.twitter.com/o5vCsYCjxj — cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 9, 2022

Sometimes you need to sit back and let the pros handle things.

Gimme

Come on, I know you have games on here…😏🤣🐒📱 pic.twitter.com/HL4M7MlBbN — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) August 9, 2022

Awww, he just wants to play some games.

Summer Kirby

Summer Kirby says drink water, stay hydrated.

Sharing is caring

A story about crisps in 4 parts pic.twitter.com/mzGc55NlwC — Mappers (@CarolMaps) August 9, 2022

The nose knows where to find the tastiest of snacks.

Slippers

"Are we a joke to you?" pic.twitter.com/9W2iQHRKoc — Paul Bastard Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) August 9, 2022

The cats were too stunned to speak.

Music to our ears

Ok so i LITERALLY don't know how to express my gratitude @LilNasX for getting one of my plushies...



Except to play MONTERO in my favorite fighting game ever (Skullgirls).



ENJOY pic.twitter.com/Ho5nudvQ6j — SonicFox (@SonicFox) August 9, 2022

Now that is a cool as heck way to thank someone.

McButt

McButt. She's Madeline McButt 😔 sorry gamers pic.twitter.com/3skRWcDB2p — Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) August 10, 2022

It's McButt... Madeline McButt.

Hatsune Mike

Received the most incredible text from my dad today. pic.twitter.com/3LI1Zy2oHF — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) August 8, 2022

This shouldn't be as funny to me as it is.

Me vs. Predator

I stand no chance. Zero. None.

Squirrel With a Gun

I want to play this so bad.

Music Time

Back on my BS once more with some music, this time I'm sharing tracks that I love from a guitar player standpoint. These all have sweet, tasty riffs that I simply can't get enough of starting with Island of Fools from Alter Bridge. AB's Mark Tremonti is an incredible guitarist and has some stellar solo work that's worth checking out as well.

Ghost Shaped People

I love all of LOG's songs and could point to any one of them when it comes to great guitar riffs, but this one is definitely among the standouts for me.

The Call of Ktulu

Master of Puppets has received a ton of love following the latest Stranger Things season, so I figured hey why not share one of my favorite Metallica tracks.

Beast and the Harlot

Finally, some classic A7X because as far as guitar riffs go, this song is *chef's kiss* so good.

