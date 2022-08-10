Evening Reading - August 10, 2022

It’s Wednesday once again, my dudes and dudettes, which means it’s once again time for our nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 10!
- Cult of the Lamb review: Lamb Almighty
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered: With great power comes great PC requirements
- Elon Musk sells another $6.9 billion of Tesla (TSLA) stock
- Watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct livestream here
- Unboxing & Review: Bake Me A Wish! Nintendo cakes
- Splatoon 3's Splatfest will include 3-team Tricolor Turf Wars
- Temtem 1.0 includes new endgame island and Battle Pass
- Splatoon 3 Amiibo are coming holiday 2022
- Splatoon 3 has two years of new cosmetics & weapons planned
- Splatoon 3 will offer a digital card game called Tableturf Battle
- Splatoon 3 will feature SplatNet 3 as a mobile companion app to the game
- Splatoon 3 features new 'Return of the Mammalians' single-player Story Mode
- Resident Evil Humble Bundle has nearly every game for $30
- Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno on Layers of Fears & studio approach to sensitive topics
- Ford (F) CEO warns EV battery costs will likely remain elevated
- FCC rejects SpaceX request for almost $1 billion in rural Internet subsidies
- EVO 2022: KOF game director & chief producer on the state of the franchise
You're hired!
He got the job pic.twitter.com/ktqZ3mn7b1— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) August 9, 2022
Couldn't think of a better Eevee for the job.
Sometimes money CAN buy happiness
Money can't buy happiness but it can buy a giant Kirby pillow pic.twitter.com/Xq01nPzH1K— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) August 9, 2022
Especially if that money is buying you a cute as heck Kirby pillow.
Whackin' & Smackin'
My dad when the TV stopped working pic.twitter.com/z43dq1MFk9— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 9, 2022
Sometimes you gotta show the TV who's boss by beating it up until it cooperates.
Don't worry, he's a professional
(IT support is currently working on fixing the problem. Thanks for your patience.)pic.twitter.com/o5vCsYCjxj— cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) August 9, 2022
Sometimes you need to sit back and let the pros handle things.
Gimme
Come on, I know you have games on here…😏🤣🐒📱 pic.twitter.com/HL4M7MlBbN— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) August 9, 2022
Awww, he just wants to play some games.
Summer Kirby
Looks refreshing, #Kirby! pic.twitter.com/UObOFDCTv3— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2022
Summer Kirby says drink water, stay hydrated.
Sharing is caring
A story about crisps in 4 parts pic.twitter.com/mzGc55NlwC— Mappers (@CarolMaps) August 9, 2022
The nose knows where to find the tastiest of snacks.
Slippers
"Are we a joke to you?" pic.twitter.com/9W2iQHRKoc— Paul Bastard Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) August 9, 2022
The cats were too stunned to speak.
Music to our ears
Ok so i LITERALLY don't know how to express my gratitude @LilNasX for getting one of my plushies...— SonicFox (@SonicFox) August 9, 2022
Except to play MONTERO in my favorite fighting game ever (Skullgirls).
ENJOY pic.twitter.com/Ho5nudvQ6j
Now that is a cool as heck way to thank someone.
McButt
McButt. She's Madeline McButt 😔 sorry gamers pic.twitter.com/3skRWcDB2p— Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) August 10, 2022
It's McButt... Madeline McButt.
Hatsune Mike
Received the most incredible text from my dad today. pic.twitter.com/3LI1Zy2oHF— Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) August 8, 2022
This shouldn't be as funny to me as it is.
Me vs. Predator
Screaming pic.twitter.com/SL9RbB7o1y— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) August 6, 2022
I stand no chance. Zero. None.
Squirrel With a Gun
Squirrel commits an adorable 😊😘 robbery 🔫🐿#indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #blender #b3d #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday pic.twitter.com/FGCaV1gKUE— Dan DeEntremont (Wishlist Squirrel with a Gun!) (@QuiteDan) August 6, 2022
I want to play this so bad.
Music Time
Back on my BS once more with some music, this time I'm sharing tracks that I love from a guitar player standpoint. These all have sweet, tasty riffs that I simply can't get enough of starting with Island of Fools from Alter Bridge. AB's Mark Tremonti is an incredible guitarist and has some stellar solo work that's worth checking out as well.
Ghost Shaped People
I love all of LOG's songs and could point to any one of them when it comes to great guitar riffs, but this one is definitely among the standouts for me.
The Call of Ktulu
Master of Puppets has received a ton of love following the latest Stranger Things season, so I figured hey why not share one of my favorite Metallica tracks.
Beast and the Harlot
Finally, some classic A7X because as far as guitar riffs go, this song is *chef's kiss* so good.
