Resident Evil Humble Bundle has nearly every game for $30 Humble Bundle and Capcom are teaming up to offer a vast majority of the main Resident Evil titles to benefit Direct Relief.

Looking to collect every Resident Evil in a neat little package? Humble Bundle doesn't quite have every game in the series, but it has more than enough of them for a good price. On top of that, proceeds are going towards Direct Relief to assist the relief effort in Ukraine, so it's all for a good cause. On Wednesday, Humble Bundle opened up its Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle and it has almost everything a survival horror fan could ask for.

If you want the really good stuff, you're going to have to pay a little more.

Source: Humble Bundle

Upon hitting the Humble Bundle website, pay $1 or more for the original remastered Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revealations, and the first episode of Resident Evil Revelations 2. Those who want to pay $10 or more can pick up the full Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Hey, nobody ever said these games were all good. In fact, some of them are quite bad.

Those who want the really good stuff should consider putting down $30. Those who do will also receive Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Those wondering where Resident Evil Village is on this list may be disappointed to see it omitted, though the full $30 bundle does include a coupon for 50 percent off the game's regular price on the Humble Store.

As noted, proceeds from this bundle will go towards Direct Relief, which continues to work hard to provide humanitarian relief efforts to the Ukrainian people affected by the continuing invasion from Russia. The Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle will be available from now through Wednesday, August 24.