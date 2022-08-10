Watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct livestream here Tune in to the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct livestream to hear more about the game before it releases next month.

The time has almost come for players to experience Splatoon 3, but before then, we have another Nintendo Direct. The Big N will be giving players a closer look at Splatoon 3 during a special 30 minute presentation. You can check out the August 10 Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct right here on Shacknews.

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct – August 10

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2022. Viewers can tune in to the presentation using the embedded video below or going directly to the Nintendo YouTube channel. In the event you can’t make it, keep your eyes tuned to Shacknews for news about the hottest announcements and reveals from the stream.

Fans of the Splatoon series will be pleased to hear that the livestream is slated to last for roughly 30 minutes. This is a half hour of news about a game players have been waiting a long time to get their hands on. There’s a good chance this will be the final presentation before release.

As for what to expect from the livestream, it’s really anyone’s guess. Nintendo may choose to give some more insight into the Salmon Run Next Wave mode, a sort of PVE horde mode. Players may also get more insight into the competitive side of Splatoon 3, including a closer look at the various weapons on offer.

No matter what’s revealed during the August 10 Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, you can be sure you’ll hear about it on Shacknews. Keep a weathered eye trained on our Splatoon 3 page for exciting news and set your alarms, because the Splatoon 3 release date is almost upon us. Get your paint-covered hands on the game on September 9, 2022 on Nintendo Switch.