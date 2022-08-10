Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Temtem 1.0 includes new endgame island and Battle Pass

The Airborne Archipelago will be complete once Temtem goes 1.0 next month.
Ozzie Mejia
Crema
1

While there's a lot of justified buzz for the next mainline Pokemon title coming later this year, it's easy to forget that the team at developer Crema has been working for years on a Pokemon alternative that's multi-platform. Temtem is less than a month away from finally going 1.0 and the dev team has outlined what players can expect from the game's launch.

The standout features of the jump to 1.0 include the all-new Airborne Archipelago endgame island, which promises to push Temtem trainers to their limits with new challenges. It will also feature various new activities, unexplored areas, and new shops. The game will also kick off its first season, which will include a new Battle Pass. The Battle Pass will include a free and premium track, the former of which might be more appealing to those who pay Temtem's current $41.99 USD price tag.

Temtem has been in development for several years, having been in early access on PC since 2020 and on PS5 since 2021. Its road to 1.0 was momentarily derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Crema has continued to put work into adding new features. Beyond being an MMO Pokemon-style creature-collecting RPG, the studio has worked to add a slew of features that can't be found in a standard Pokemon title, including player housing.

Multiple players gathered in Temtem

Source: Crema

The time for Temtem's release is almost here. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on September 6. If you can't wait that long, it's available for purchase now on Steam Early Access.

