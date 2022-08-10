Unboxing & Review: Bake Me A Wish! Nintendo cakes We dig into some special treats with Nintendo themed Bake Me A Wish! cakes. Do they satisfy our sweet tooth for the cost?

Bake Me A Wish! is a gourmet treat company out of New York. Started in 2005, the company has made a name for itself baking and delivering cakes, pies, brownies, and other confections with a variety of themes attached to them. Recently, the company got together with Nintendo to create special Nintendo-themed cakes as well, but they will run you a pretty penny. Are they worth the price? Our own Greg Burke unboxed a couple and decided for himself in a recent video review.

Bake Me A Wish! sent Greg both a chocolate and vanilla Nintendo themed cake for this video. The cake comes in designer pastry box, wrapped in both plastic and cardboard to preserve freshness. We were impressed with how fast the cakes shipped. Both cakes featured the original NES controller with its black cord forming the cursive words “leveling up”. There’s also a Super Mario cake featuring the main cast of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and Toad. Both cakes retail at $65 USD before shipping and tax.

When it came to trying the cakes, they were quite up to the task of satisfying our palate. Greg claimed the frosting and cake consistency were both incredibly good. The frosting was pleasantly creamy while the cake was nice and spongy. We were also happy to see that the cakes come with an ingredient card that tells you everything that’s in it. Even the cake topping impressed. While there seems to be a thin layer of fondant, Greg claims it was not enough to overpower the other good flavors of the cake. It was barely noticeable at all.

Also, for all of this care in the cake, Bake Me A Wish! also puts a portion of their sales towards their own charity, BMAW Cares. Five percent of all Bake Me A Wish! sales go to this charity, which goes to aid various charity causes, including NYC Teacher Appreciation Gifts, Holiday Gifts at Veterans Hospitals, The Ali Forney Homeless Shelter, The Jackie Robinson Scholarship Fund, and The American Heart Association.

Want to see more videos like this Bake Me A Wish review? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV, where you can see all of our latest videos of gameplay, reviews, interviews, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.