Splatoon 3 will offer a digital card game called Tableturf Battle Tableturf Battle is a new competitive card game in Splatoon 3 that features over 150 cards and fun 1v1 battles.

Nintendo showed off quite a bit of Splatoon 3 today and among what was shown off is a new digital card game that’s playable inside Splatoon 3 called Tableturf Battle. With Tableturf Battle, you’ll be able to battle 1v1 against other players, and don’t worry you won’t have to jump through any hoops to check this feature out as every player will receive a starter deck.

While the starter deck is great for, as its name suggests, getting you started, players will also be able to collect additional cards and build decks tailored to their playstyle. As for how the game works, the cards are used to claim area on a vertical grid-style board reminiscent of Tetris. That said, other board layouts are shown as well including a cross-shaped board.

Players will need to work strategically to grab as much area as possible on the Tableturf Battle board.



The cards that you pull for Tableturf Battle feature different shapes and formations of area that you can grab, and you’ll need to strategically fit them together to not only claim as much of the board area as possible, but also to block your opponent from doing the same.

As shown in the footage from the Splatoon 3 Direct, it looks like you’ll also be able to sabotage your opponents in other ways and we look forward to learning more about each of the 150 collectible cards on offer once Splatoon 3 is released on September 9.

Until then, be sure to check out the footage from the Splatoon 3 Direct that shows Tableturf Battle in action. And, for more on what was shown during the Splatoon 3 Direct, also be sure to read through some of our other coverage including how Splatoon 3 has two years of new cosmetics and weapons planned, and how Splatoon 3 Amiibo are set to drop this coming holiday season.