Splatoon 3 will feature SplatNet 3 as a mobile companion app to the game

Available on iOS and Android, SplatNet 3 will let players check match history, as well as using Ink Points to buy bonuses and items in Splatoon 3.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

Across Splatoon games, SplatNet has often been an online companion service to the games, offering a variety of extra features to players who wish to extend their Splatoon fun beyond the Switch. Splatoon 3 is fast approaching and it will feature an improved version of that companion service in the form of SplatNet 3. It’s a mobile companion app that will released with the game, allowing you to check out match history and buy items in-game.

SplatNet 3 was revealed as part of the full Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct presentation on August 10, 2022. The app will launch on Android and iOS devices around the same time as Splatoon 3’s launch. It allows players to check on details like their match history and battle stats. You can use it to show off a good match or see where your gameplan is dominant or lacking. The SplatNet 3 app also has a unique store where you can spend accrued Ink Points to purchase items and cosmetics for Splatoon 3 that otherwise can’t be found in the regular game.

An ad for Splatnet 3: A companion app coming to mobile devices for Splatoon 3.
SplatNet 3 is the companion app to Splatoon 3 and will give players all sorts of ways to connect with Splatoon 3 beyond the game.
Source: Nintendo

SplatNet 3 sounds like an exciting way to engage with Splatoon 3 beyond the game. SplatNet has always been an extended online service for the game, but it sounds like if you want to get your hands on some rather unique gear and items, you’re going to want to keep an eye on the SplatNet 3 shop. Otherwise, you’re going to miss out some items that won’t appear in Splatoon 3’s in-game shops.

There are all sorts of good things coming to Splatoon 3 alongside the new SplatNet 3. Be sure to stay tuned as the game launches in early September 2022. Also, be sure to check out the return of Splatfests coming even before the game launches later this August, and stay tuned for more details leading up to the release of Splatoon 3.

