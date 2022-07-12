Splatoon 3 release date Mark your calendars because Splatoon 3 has a release date for Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 3 has a release date and fans of the inky series won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it. In fact, players can even pre-order the title now so that it’s ready to play later this year. It’s been a long time coming, but we now know that Splatoon 3 will be coming this September.

Splatoon 3 release date

Splatoon 3 has officially received a release date for September 9, 2022.

Source: Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will be released on September 9, 2022, on Nintendo Switch. The release date was announced via the Nintendo of America Twitter account to much rejoicing by fans that had been eagerly awaiting a date.

First revealed at a Nintendo Direct in February 2021, it’s not been a long wait between announcement and release date. However, given the affect COVID has had on the world, no doubt fans were starting to get worried that the third entry in the Splatoon franchise would suffer from delays.

There has been a lot of information revealed about Splatoon 3 over the past year and a bit. Not only did players get a look at a bevy of new multiplayer gameplay footage (including a look at weapons), they also got a sneak peek at the Salmon Run Next Wave mode. This mode is a sort of horde-style defense activity that sees players team up in a co-op setting to test out their skills.

With a Splatoon 3 release date of September 9, 2022, there’s not long now until it’s out. Players can pre-order the game via the Nintendo Store. Be sure to check out the Shacknews 2022 video game release date calendar for information on other games releasing this year.