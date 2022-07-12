Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Splatoon 3 release date

Mark your calendars because Splatoon 3 has a release date for Nintendo Switch.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
0

Splatoon 3 has a release date and fans of the inky series won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it. In fact, players can even pre-order the title now so that it’s ready to play later this year. It’s been a long time coming, but we now know that Splatoon 3 will be coming this September.

Splatoon 3 release date

splatoon 3 release date
Splatoon 3 has officially received a release date for September 9, 2022.
Source: Nintendo

Splatoon 3 will be released on September 9, 2022, on Nintendo Switch. The release date was announced via the Nintendo of America Twitter account to much rejoicing by fans that had been eagerly awaiting a date.

First revealed at a Nintendo Direct in February 2021, it’s not been a long wait between announcement and release date. However, given the affect COVID has had on the world, no doubt fans were starting to get worried that the third entry in the Splatoon franchise would suffer from delays.

There has been a lot of information revealed about Splatoon 3 over the past year and a bit. Not only did players get a look at a bevy of new multiplayer gameplay footage (including a look at weapons), they also got a sneak peek at the Salmon Run Next Wave mode. This mode is a sort of horde-style defense activity that sees players team up in a co-op setting to test out their skills.

With a Splatoon 3 release date of September 9, 2022, there’s not long now until it’s out. Players can pre-order the game via the Nintendo Store. Be sure to check out the Shacknews 2022 video game release date calendar for information on other games releasing this year.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola