EVO 2022: KOF game director & chief producer on the state of the franchise Insight into things like the recent addition of cross-play, and the reaction to debuting a game like KoF XV on the floor at EVO 2022.

At EVO 2022, Shacknews’ own TJ Denzer caught up with King of Fighters XV game director Kaito Soranaka and chief producer Yasuyuki Oda to ask an assortment of questions on the game and how fans have seen the latest KoF as a return to form, among other topics.

Touching upon the response thus far, they note that they’re happy to see the KoF community having fun with the game, and how they’re trying to create “as many KoF fans as possible” going forward. Continuing that thought, the question of how the team determines additions to the game and whether community requests are factored into the mix, or if the team has a set plan that they’re following, is brought up.

On this, they explain that they do as much research into the community as possible.

“We obviously do as much research into the community and do polls and stuff as much as possible to see what they want, but at the same time we do take care to figure out what we want to put in on story-related terms, so it’s kind of a combination of both.”

In terms of cross-play being recently announced for King of Fighters XV at EVO 2022, they remark they were happy to be able to announce it at EVO and see fan reactions to the news. Complexity wise, it’s explained that matching up with certain platforms is easier than others.

For more on King of Fighters XV both behind-the-scenes and its presence at EVO 2022, be sure to check out the full interview on GamerHub TV.