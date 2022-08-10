Splatoon 3 features new 'Return of the Mammalians' single-player Story Mode If you prefer solo activities, Splatoon 3 will feature a single-player campaign where you'll be able to battle it out against the hair-covered Octarian Army.

Splatoon 3 comes packed with all sorts of content, as emphasized by everything that was shown during today’s Splatoon 3 Direct. In the Direct, one standout comes in the form of a new single-player Story Mode campaign that was revealed called Return of the Mammalians.

With this, players who don’t want to jump right into heated battles with other players can work to get the hang of things like inking turf and using different weapons on their own, all while learning more about the world of Splatoon 3.

In the Direct, it’s noted that players will be able to battle it out against the unusual hair-covered Octarian Army and work to unravel the secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze, and how everything connects to the campaign’s name.

Splatoon 3 will offer a single-player Story Mode campaign called Return of the Mammalians where you and your Smallfry will work to battle it out against the Octarian Army.



© Nintendo

In an accompanying press release, Nintendo further outlines what players can expect from Splatoon 3’s new Story Mode campaign, Return of the Mammalians.

Return of the Mammalians – The completely new Story Mode is ideal for getting the hang of battles and weapons, while setting out on an adventure to discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how it connects to the title’s theme.



As Agent 3, the latest recruit of the New Squidbeak Splatoon, players will battle with the Octarian Army, whose members are covered in hair for some reason. Along with their Smallfry buddy, players can explore many stages, each one full of twists and turns.

In the Direct, it’s also noted that with this campaign players will be able to find out what’ll happen to the Inklings and Octolings and “witness the epic finale of this splat-tastic saga.”

While there’s still a lot left to learn about the Return of the Mammalians campaign, what’s teased thus far is certainly intriguing and we look forward to digging even deeper into the game’s single-player Story Mode once Splatoon 3 is released on September 9, 2022.

For more on Splatoon 3, be sure to watch the Splatoon 3 Direct, and check out some of our previous coverage including how Splatoon 3 will offer a digital card game called Tableturf Battle, and how Splatoon 3’s Splatfest will feature 3-team Tricolor Turf Wars.