Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Splatoon 3 features new 'Return of the Mammalians' single-player Story Mode

If you prefer solo activities, Splatoon 3 will feature a single-player campaign where you'll be able to battle it out against the hair-covered Octarian Army.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Nintendo
1

Splatoon 3 comes packed with all sorts of content, as emphasized by everything that was shown during today’s Splatoon 3 Direct. In the Direct, one standout comes in the form of a new single-player Story Mode campaign that was revealed called Return of the Mammalians.

With this, players who don’t want to jump right into heated battles with other players can work to get the hang of things like inking turf and using different weapons on their own, all while learning more about the world of Splatoon 3.

In the Direct, it’s noted that players will be able to battle it out against the unusual hair-covered Octarian Army and work to unravel the secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze, and how everything connects to the campaign’s name.

Footage from Splatoon 3 Direct showing a cutscene from the game's Story Mode where three different Agent characters address you with Agent 1 quote as saying: You... are Agent 3, right? Gramps fully enlisted you and your Smallfry? caption=
Splatoon 3 will offer a single-player Story Mode campaign called Return of the Mammalians where you and your Smallfry will work to battle it out against the Octarian Army.

© Nintendo

In an accompanying press release, Nintendo further outlines what players can expect from Splatoon 3’s new Story Mode campaign, Return of the Mammalians.

In the Direct, it’s also noted that with this campaign players will be able to find out what’ll happen to the Inklings and Octolings and “witness the epic finale of this splat-tastic saga.”

While there’s still a lot left to learn about the Return of the Mammalians campaign, what’s teased thus far is certainly intriguing and we look forward to digging even deeper into the game’s single-player Story Mode once Splatoon 3 is released on September 9, 2022.

For more on Splatoon 3, be sure to watch the Splatoon 3 Direct, and check out some of our previous coverage including how Splatoon 3 will offer a digital card game called Tableturf Battle, and how Splatoon 3’s Splatfest will feature 3-team Tricolor Turf Wars.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola