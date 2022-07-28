Evening Reading - July 28, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- MultiVersus hits 153,000 concurrent players on Steam
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2 arrives next week
- Backbone One is a new PlayStation controller for iPhone
- Goat Simulator 3 releases this November, gets new 'Pre-Udder' trailer
- Steam adds support for Switch NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis controllers
- Thirsty Suitors shows off skateboarding and drops PC demo
- Hindsight wades through memories for August release date
- Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: All news, reveals & trailers
- High School Years Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 available now
- Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hideo Kojima being cool
#小島秀夫 監督がアダちゃんをあやしてくれている様子を収めた貴重なムービーをお届け✨— 映画『LAMB／ラム』公式｜9.23(金)公開 (@LAMBMOVIE_JP) July 28, 2022
アダちゃんにメロメロ😍な監督にご注目あれ❣️
#アダちゃん日記 #LAMB @Kojima_Hideo@KojiPro2015 pic.twitter.com/I6g86YqOPU
I don't know if this is heartwarming or unsettling.
Elderly Batman
Batman's bithday party when he's old.— Nate Purkeypile (@NPurkeypile) July 27, 2022
:) Thanks AI. pic.twitter.com/aOBtbV55OD
Maybe this whole AI-generated art thing was a mistake...
A rare planet in No Man's Sky
Planet Discovered in No Man’s Sky Where Google Glass Caught Onhttps://t.co/fLHzQQPbBz— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) July 27, 2022
I'd like to visit the planet where the ESPN phone became a hit.
Kmart in VR Chat
One of the most INSANE things I have ever experienced online, specifically VRChat, is that someone completely recreated Kmarts with working scanners, p.a. systems, and more - and have a Discord with 3,000 people that occasionally roleplay working here unironically. #vrchat pic.twitter.com/bdAmc1j0pj— Coach Dorn (@CoachDorntastic) July 27, 2022
I've never been so confused and impressed at the same time.
Tom Brady gets the last laugh
.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022
I'm a top-tier Tom Brady hater but even I have to admit he's good at Twitter.
The Halloween Ends trailer
July 27, 2022
Yeah, what is his problem with that lady?
Dancing in the dark
Ayeee this lit asl 🔥— Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2022
(via tyrikholt/TT) pic.twitter.com/XGBaz1zYPg
I would have way too much fun doing this.
Your cursed internet video for the day
The mightyena I raised from level 3 when it sees we made it to the champion https://t.co/b4M1amTjQ0 pic.twitter.com/fgncaltxbW— daytona roadstar (@sorcererogier) July 26, 2022
This is one of those "I had to see it, so do you" moments.
Players season finale
It's time to party with Team Fugitive on the season finale of #PlayersTheSeries streaming now on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/RuiIikJTlq— Funny or Die (@funnyordie) July 28, 2022
This show is dope. Take this as a PSA to watch it if you haven't seen it.
