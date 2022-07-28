Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 28, 2022

It's the penultimate day of the week, let's close it with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hideo Kojima being cool

I don't know if this is heartwarming or unsettling.

Elderly Batman

Maybe this whole AI-generated art thing was a mistake...

A rare planet in No Man's Sky

I'd like to visit the planet where the ESPN phone became a hit.

Kmart in VR Chat

I've never been so confused and impressed at the same time.

Tom Brady gets the last laugh

I'm a top-tier Tom Brady hater but even I have to admit he's good at Twitter.

The Halloween Ends trailer

Yeah, what is his problem with that lady?

Dancing in the dark

I would have way too much fun doing this.

Your cursed internet video for the day

This is one of those "I had to see it, so do you" moments.

Players season finale

This show is dope. Take this as a PSA to watch it if you haven't seen it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia the Golden Retriever outside with a toy in her mouth.
Leia would be over the moon with excitement if you voted for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola