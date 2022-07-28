Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q2 2022 earnings report, showing that the company beat revenue expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the largest companies on the planet, with an iron grip on the e-commerce world, and a presence in just about every aspect of entertainment. Now, the company has come forward to share its financial performance over the last three months. Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q2 2022 earnings, which show that the company beat revenue expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) shared its Q2 2022 earnings report on July 28, 2022. Here, we see that the company made $121.6 billion in revenue. This beats out the expectation that the company would bring in $119 billion in revenue. In addition to sharing its revenue for this quarter, Amazon also shared its guidance for the upcoming third quarter. The company is expecting to make between $125 - $130 billion in Q3 2022, which falls right in line with the $127 billion estimate.

Net sales are expected to be between $125.0 billion and $130.0 billion, or to grow between 13% and 17% compared with third quarter 2021. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 390 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $0 and $3.5 billion, compared with $4.9 billion in third quarter 2021.

This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded

The news of Amazon’s Q2 2022 earnings was music to the stock’s ears. In after-hours trading, Amazon (AMZN) stock was up to a high of $136.18 on the day, from $122.33 prior to markets closing.

There was additional information found in Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings report. This includes the fact that the company had $19.7 billion in AWS sales during the quarter, and that it’s already migrated 10 petabytes in support of Ukraine. Stick with Shacknews for additional business news as it relates to the tech and entertainment world.