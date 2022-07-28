Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations

Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q2 2022 earnings report, showing that the company beat revenue expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Amazon
1

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the largest companies on the planet, with an iron grip on the e-commerce world, and a presence in just about every aspect of entertainment. Now, the company has come forward to share its financial performance over the last three months. Amazon (AMZN) is out with its Q2 2022 earnings, which show that the company beat revenue expectations.

Amazon (AMZN) shared its Q2 2022 earnings report on July 28, 2022. Here, we see that the company made $121.6 billion in revenue. This beats out the expectation that the company would bring in $119 billion in revenue. In addition to sharing its revenue for this quarter, Amazon also shared its guidance for the upcoming third quarter. The company is expecting to make between $125 - $130 billion in Q3 2022, which falls right in line with the $127 billion estimate.

The Amazon logo on the side of a warehouse.

The news of Amazon’s Q2 2022 earnings was music to the stock’s ears. In after-hours trading, Amazon (AMZN) stock was up to a high of $136.18 on the day, from $122.33 prior to markets closing.

There was additional information found in Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings report. This includes the fact that the company had $19.7 billion in AWS sales during the quarter, and that it’s already migrated 10 petabytes in support of Ukraine. Stick with Shacknews for additional business news as it relates to the tech and entertainment world.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola