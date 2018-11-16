Former Microsoft Sales exec joins PlayStation's growing management
PlayStation has named former Microsoft and Dell sales lead Veronica Rogers as Senior Vice President of Business Operations.
As it turns out, the video game industry spends and generates a lot of cash. Surprise!
The free voice application has grown quite a bit since it's inception four years ago, growing up to 250 million users.
After detailing the price range and number of shares it plans to market in an updated IPO filing, Lyft execs can start marketing the stock to major potential investors.
The rideshare company Lyft lost $911 million on $2.1 billion but sales are growing faster than losses.
Square Enix's impending restructuring reportedly won't result in a loss of employees.
Bezos went so far as to state that the downfall of the company is inevitable.
Seattle will be getting some major company and a few other cities will get significant investments as "major sites."
The "skeleton crew" left after mass Telltale Games layoffs appear to have been let go as well.
Big changes are happening at the company.