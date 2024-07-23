Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2024 EV production and deliveries decreased from Q2 2023 Tesla's vehicle deliveries were down about 5 percent YoY from its earnings results this time last year.

As Tesla shared its Q2 2024 earnings results this week, it also shared a number of interesting metrics in regards to its business, such as the number of vehicles it delivered this last quarter. In that metric, Tesla had quite a quarter, but it wasn’t the best the company has had by a significant margin. Compared to Q2 2023, just one year ago, Tesla’s deliveries were down 5 percent in Q2 2024.

This information was shared in Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings results, posted on its investor relations website this week. There, the company announced that it had delivered a grand total of 443,956 vehicles across its catalog. In Q2 2023, Tesla had delivered 466,140. That marked the 5 percent decrease year-over-year mentioned above. During the call, Elon Musk attributed Tesla’s difficulties mostly to ramping up production and getting everything stabilized during the launch and increased production of the Cybertruck.

Tesla (TSLA) stock was down as of July 23, 2024 in after-hours trading.

Musk’s words aside, the 5 percent decrease on vehicle deliveries was a notable miss for the company, which has now seen several down quarters since it hit a peak of 484,507 deliveries in Q4 2023. It wasn’t as bad as the previous quarter in which Tesla only hit a delivery number of 386,810, but it would appear that the company still hasn’t found the path to growth in this metric in FY 2024.

There were plenty of other stories out of Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings results, so be sure to check out our other earnings results reporting for more stories and coverage.