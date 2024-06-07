GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill is working alone, says Reddit & X posts are real The influential GameStop investor hosted a recent livestream to clear the air about a number of topics, including whether his social media presence was real.

Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill has been a key player in the ongoing hype surrounding GameStop, due in no small part to his investment in the 2021 short squeeze, and now with his return to activity after quite a lengthy period of silence. Gill has been set to make big moves in the GameStop investment space and he recently hosted a livestream to speak to a number of topics surrounding him and his investment. A couple things he cleared the air on were rumors that his social media presence was fake and that he was doing his investing as part of a group, both of which he claimed were not true.

Keith “Roaring Kitty” Gill spoke to these matters and more during a livestream on his YouTube channel today. Among the topics he touched on were his social media presence. Gill noticeably disappeared from social media for a few years following his testifying before US Congress regarding the GME short squeeze. Suddenly, he returned in May 2024, and with him came a new wave of excitement and activity in GME trading. Gill said on stream that his recent X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit posts are real. That’s actually him, back in action.

Another matter Gill addressed was the idea that he was doing his GME trading as part of a hedge fund or other financial group. He claims that is not the case. Gill said that his investment in GameStop has been a solo endeavor and he’s not acting as part of any group in his GME trading and investment activities.

Gill would go on to share that GameStop is one of the only stocks and options he’s actually invested in. He continues to be an energizing force in the GME share price. As we continue to follow the hype on one of the most exciting stocks in gaming and tech, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.