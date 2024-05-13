New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) shares surge following the return of Roaring Kitty

Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill has returned to social media, and GameStop stock is on the move.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
9

Before yesterday, it had been nearly three years since Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill posted on social media. The internet personality became famous for spearheading the GameStop (GME) short squeeze of 2021, but took an extended hiatus from the internet shortly after he testified in front of Congress. Now, TheRoaringKitty is back on social media, and GameStop stock saw a sharp jump as a result.

Keith Gill broke his social media break with a tweet posted at exactly 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET last night. It was an uncaptioned illustration of a man leaning forward in his chair while holding a controller, a popular meme used to convey that someone is focusing or dialing in on a task after previously being in a relaxed state. The post has reached over 14 million impressions in under 24 hours.

GameStop (GME) stock saw a large jump as soon as the market opened this morning. It was valued at $36.70 at 10 a.m. ET after sitting at $17.39 at the end of Friday.

Gill doubled down on the return of his Roaring Kitty persona with a second tweet this morning. This one included a video that featured the iconic Thanos “I’ll do it myself” post-credit scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was then followed by a clip of Wolverine violently waking and unsheathing his claws in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The shot that shows Wolverine’s vitals has been edited to make his heart rate the shape of a cat. He continued his trend of entertainment references with a third post that featured clips from Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Breaking Bad.

With Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill back on social media, we’ll be keeping a close eye on GME over the next several days. Visit our dedicated topic page for a comprehensive history of GameStop’s stock as well as all future updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 13, 2024 8:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, GameStop (GME) shares surge following the return of Roaring Kitty

    • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 13, 2024 7:29 AM

      You like the stock guys?

      GME is up 85% LOL

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 13, 2024 7:36 AM

        I feel like crazy people have far more money than I assumed. Maybe it's just that there is far more of them than I assumed.

        CNN says this is over a drawing posted on Twitter. A drawing that doesn't seem to have anything to do with GameStop, but allows a lot of room for creative interpretations.

        • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 13, 2024 7:38 AM

          Are u dense? He posted LEAN IN. What the fuck more do you need for free cash.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 13, 2024 7:54 AM

          some gamblers win ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 13, 2024 7:50 AM

        My broker wasn't working this morning. Might be because of this

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 13, 2024 7:52 AM

        because of this: https://twitter.com/TheRoaringKitty/status/1789807772542067105

        last post from that account was in 2021

        • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 13, 2024 8:11 AM

          this is the guy that made millions with GameStop right?

          • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 13, 2024 8:15 AM

            yes he also testified in front of the congress

      • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 13, 2024 7:56 AM

        110% at one point

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 13, 2024 8:02 AM

        Haha. Hilarious. I made like 5k on that initial squeeze but a lot of people held for waaaay too long and are still waiting.

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 13, 2024 8:10 AM

        I fucking love how dumb this is

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 13, 2024 10:29 AM

      what is dfv doing lol. market manipulation at this point

      • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 13, 2024 11:32 AM

        I guess I'm confused as to why it would be that? He doesn't work for the company. Like honest question

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 13, 2024 12:02 PM

          i was mostly joking but if he bought shares and then makes that tweet, and then sells, thats prob not legal. but i imagine hes smarter than that and wont sell and lead the ape charge or whatever

          • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 13, 2024 12:16 PM

            unless he actually thinks gme is still squeezable then i guess thats innocent.... just hard for me to believe he can do this again so im questioning his motives

    • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 13, 2024 11:34 AM

      ETrade was down just before and long after the bell and people are furious: https://www.reddit.com/r/etrade/

