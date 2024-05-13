GameStop (GME) shares surge following the return of Roaring Kitty Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill has returned to social media, and GameStop stock is on the move.

Before yesterday, it had been nearly three years since Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill posted on social media. The internet personality became famous for spearheading the GameStop (GME) short squeeze of 2021, but took an extended hiatus from the internet shortly after he testified in front of Congress. Now, TheRoaringKitty is back on social media, and GameStop stock saw a sharp jump as a result.

Keith Gill broke his social media break with a tweet posted at exactly 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET last night. It was an uncaptioned illustration of a man leaning forward in his chair while holding a controller, a popular meme used to convey that someone is focusing or dialing in on a task after previously being in a relaxed state. The post has reached over 14 million impressions in under 24 hours.

GameStop (GME) stock saw a large jump as soon as the market opened this morning. It was valued at $36.70 at 10 a.m. ET after sitting at $17.39 at the end of Friday.

Gill doubled down on the return of his Roaring Kitty persona with a second tweet this morning. This one included a video that featured the iconic Thanos “I’ll do it myself” post-credit scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was then followed by a clip of Wolverine violently waking and unsheathing his claws in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The shot that shows Wolverine’s vitals has been edited to make his heart rate the shape of a cat. He continued his trend of entertainment references with a third post that featured clips from Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Breaking Bad.

With Keith “TheRoaringKitty” Gill back on social media, we’ll be keeping a close eye on GME over the next several days. Visit our dedicated topic page for a comprehensive history of GameStop’s stock as well as all future updates.