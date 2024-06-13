New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders adjourned due to technical issues

The Meeting of Shareholders will be rescheduled at a later date.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Getty Images
1

What was supposed to be an enlightening day in the GameStop GME investor community has turned into one of confusion and concern as the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was delayed by a little under an hour and then abruptly adjourned due to technical difficulties. The shareholders meeting will be rescheduled and a date and time for the new meeting will be announced in the near future.

The GameStop 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was originally scheduled to take place on June 13, 2024, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET with a virtual livestream via ComputerShare. However, shareholders found themselves unable to access the meeting for a number of minutes after it was supposed to start. At about 11:48 a.m. ET, a GameStop investor relations spokesperson opened the meeting and immediately adjourned it due to technical difficulties. The spokesperson said that GameStop intends to reschedule and announce the new timing for the shareholders meeting “as soon as possible.”

GameStop’s delayed start to its shareholder meeting and then eventual cancellation was cause for concern among investors. The GME stock started at around $26 USD per share as the meeting was set to kick off. It eventually peaked at around $27.72 per share, but as soon as the meeting was adjourned, it immediately fell back to around $26 and currently floats between $26 and $27.

With GameStop having successfully sold about 75 million more shares of GME stock,  raising over $2.1 billion in cash, the company.

We’re still waiting to hear when the new dates for the GME 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be, so stay tuned for more details as they become available. We’ll have all the latest on GameStop and its stock right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

